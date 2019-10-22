Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Let’sPlay.Live signs deal with Vodafone New Zealand

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: LPL

Partnership kicked off with ‘Laughageddon’ comedy show

Tuesday 22nd October
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Let’sPlay.Live (LPL), Australasia’s leading esports tournament organisation and media broadcast company, has signed a multi-year partnership with Vodafone New Zealand, boosting the growing NZ gaming industry and linking gamers with one of the country’s key digital services providers.

Launching at the Auckland’s popular gaming expo Armageddon this weekend, the two-year partnership promises to provide unique esports opportunities to Vodafone’s 2.8 million customers such as access to esports tournaments and discounted subscriptions to LPL’s gaming platform.

“LPL are excited to be collaborating with Vodafone as we move into a new frontier of digital technology,” says Duane Mutu, Director of Let’sPlay.Live.

“Mobile gaming continues to rise in both the esports and everyday user spaces so it makes sense to align LPL with a leading mobile network provider such as Vodafone New Zealand.”

IGEA’s Digital NZ 2020* reports that 65% of Kiwi gamers use mobile phones when playing games. The research report also reveals two-thirds of New Zealanders play video games and nine out of ten households own a video game device.

Vodafone NZ Consumer Director Carolyn Luey says the partnership brings an exciting new offering to Vodafone’s existing customer base that will only be enhanced when the network provider launches 5G in December.

“Gaming is a great way to connect with others, build community and provide mental stimulation,” she says.

“We are thrilled to be working with LPL to not only engage with Kiwi gamers but provide all our customers the opportunity to try out esports.

We are excited about the innovation and enhanced gaming experiences that will be made possible through the high speeds and low latency of Vodafone’s 5G network following our rollout that begins in December. As our partnership with LPL develops I look forward to the opportunities we can bring to the NZ gaming community,” says Luey.

The LPL and Vodafone NZ partnership kicks off with the Laughageddon comedy show debuting at Auckland Armageddon Expo, held at ASB Showgrounds over Labour weekend.

The show’s panel will feature an array of popular Kiwi comedians including 2008 Billy T Award Winner Steve Wrigley. Live on streaming channel Twitch.tv at 11am on Saturday 26 October, viewers can expect to see comedians compete in a fast moving game show competing for the biggest laughs from the live audience.

Steve and fellow comedians Laura Daniel, Joseph Moore, Cori Gonzales and Melanie Bracewell will focus their quips on all things pop and pulp culture. Super heroes, social media, merchandise, cosplay and video games will all be ripe for the roasting by the hilarious panel.

For more information about the Vodafone New Zealand and Let’sPlay.Live partnership and Laughageddon, head to letsplay.live.

- END -

About Vodafone New Zealand
Vodafone NZ is one of New Zealand’s leading digital services and connectivity companies, and we believe every New Zealander will thrive with access to the world’s best digital services. We offer more than 3 million connections to Consumer and Business customers, and our existing mobile network covers 98.5% of where Kiwis live, work and play. Our company culture embraces Diversity and Inclusion at the heart, and we are proud recipients of the Rainbow Tick. We believe in being engaged corporate citizens, and our Vodafone New Zealand Foundation is on a 10 year, $20 million journey to halve the number of disadvantaged and excluded youth by 2027. We are a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz

About Let’sPlay.Live
LetsPlay.Live (also known as LPL) is an esports entertainment company, creating world-class esports series’ and gaming content year-round. LPL run an online platform – LPL Play – that offers esports (competitive gaming) leagues across a wide variety of titles and skill levels.

LPL Play offers gamers of all skill levels the chance to compete in an esports environment from casual, to professional televised events. Test your gaming skills across many different FPS, moba, sim-racing, and sports titles on PC, console and mobile. Play for bragging rights, as well as cash prize pools, and even pathways to international world championships!


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from LPL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 