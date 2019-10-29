Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spades in the ground for new Turitea wind farm

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Mercury Energy

29 October 2019 – Energy Minister Dr Megan Woods used a yellow spade to mark the start of construction of Mercury’s Turitea wind farm on the wind-swept Tararua Ranges.

The ceremony today formally celebrated another milestone in New Zealand’s renewable energy development: the start of construction of the foundations for the first 33 of 60 consented wind turbines at Turitea.

Mercury chief executive Fraser Whineray said that the Turitea wind farm will contribute to New Zealand’s sustainable, low emissions future, as well as to our country’s energy freedom by making more renewable electricity available for homes, businesses and vehicles around the country.

“We are pleased to welcome Minister Woods to this very windy part of the Manawatū, and to help celebrate this milestone with us and the community,” he said.

The 119MW Turitea wind farm will start sending power to the national grid at the end of next year, producing enough renewable electricity for 210,000 cars (about 470 GWh per annum on average).

Mercury will make an initial investment of $256m for the first 33 of 60 consented wind turbines at Turitea and transmission infrastructure for the whole site. Further wind energy development is consented for the other 27 turbines at Turitea and the proposed 53 turbines at nearby Puketoi, giving a total potential investment by the company of around $1 billion in wind energy in this area. This is similar to Mercury’s investment in geothermal power generation in the 2000s, which helped displace significant amounts of thermal (gas and coal) generation.

“Mercury began to explore a strategy of adding wind generation to our portfolio of renewable generation assets nearly 15 years ago. We’ve come a long way since then, and we’d like to acknowledge and thank local iwi, councils and landowners for their work with us as we progress this development,” Mr Whineray said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Mercury Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 