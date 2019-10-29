Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Blockchain - Shining Bright In The Spotlight

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Crossgate

While the light shines brightly on the price movements of cryptocurrencies and the noise in the mainstream markets continue to provide a wide spectrum of opinion about the future of cryptocurrencies, the technology that underpins Bitcoin is in the spotlight.

Clive Jimmieson of Crossgate Capital – New Zealand’s first regulated share offer in a company investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies – says ‘Chinese President Xi Jinping recently announced that China should seize the opportunities afforded by blockchain.’

‘When the leader of the world’s second-largest economy is focused on accelerating the adoption of blockchain as they consider it is essential for technological innovation, it is a positive signal for the sector’, says Jimmieson.

Development and real world use of blockchain is occurring across international borders and all types of industry. Jimmieson noted, ‘The first major application of blockchain technology was Bitcoin. Bitcoin has been around now for ten years and during this time blockchain technology has also underpinned the growth of cryptocurrencies as an emerging asset class’.

‘Strong development talent is being attracted to this sector. It will be interesting, after the announcement by President Xi Jinping how this impacts the number of developers going forward’, says Jimmieson.

For more information visit www.crossgatecapital.co.nz

ABOUT CROSSGATE CAPITAL LIMITED

Crossgate was founded to provide investors simple access to cryptocurrency investments through a traditional share offering.

Crossgate Capital Limited is a registered financial service provider (FSP number: FSP649949), allowing it to participate in an FMC offer as an issuer or offeror of financial products.

The Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for the offer is available on the website and on request. The PDS and other useful information is also available at www.business.govt.nz/disclose, offer number 12554 or visit the visit the Sorted Smart Investor site and review the Crossgate Capital offer documents.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Crossgate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 