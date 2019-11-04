Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Monday, 4 November 2019, 12:05 pm
Press Release: CMC Markets

CMC Markets’ The Artful Trader podcast uncovers the art, science and impact of confidence in trading

Auckland, New Zealand – Monday 4th November, 2019

Leading global financial services provider, CMC Markets, has launched the third season of its innovative podcast series, The Artful Trader, with a theme of “Confidence Uncovered”.

Exploring how confidence impacts success, this unique series shares personal insights from athletes, industry disruptors, behavioural experts and globally renowned traders - to uncover the secret behind resilience, preparation, determination and growth.

The series also delves into the dangers of overconfidence and how top performers keep their egos in check.

This season continues to build on The Artful Traders history of high calibre expert guests, with a line-up that includes:

• Sara Laamanen – performance coach specialising in Rapid Transformational Therapy for C-Suite executives and traders

• Pat Rafter – world-famous tennis player

• Tim Fung – CEO and co-founder of Airtasker

• Dave Floyd – founder of acclaimed FX research and education firm Aspen Trading Group

• Denise Shull – Neuroeconomics coach and inspiration behind TV show ‘Billions’

• Harry Crane – Professor of statistics in profitability and logic

CMC Markets’ New Zealand General Manager Chris Smith says, “From a statistician who used big data to predict Trump’s election win, to the muse behind a successful American television drama series, our guests have a huge breadth of wisdom and experience to share with our audience.”

CMC Markets’ Chief Market Strategist and podcast host Michael McCarthy says, “Being a trader takes confidence. This season we investigate the underlying attributes that can influence confidence, providing traders with access to original content that supports their success.

“When the markets are moving, a strong trading mindset is essential for keeping calm under pressure. Our latest instalment of The Artful Trader allows global listeners to learn from professionals who embody confidence and to apply these experiences to continue their trader development.”

The first two seasons of The Artful Trader reached over 68,000 listeners, and has been commended for its insightful treatment of topical trading issues.

The third season of The Artful Trader is available for download now on both iTunes and Android – or you can listen online here https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en-nz/podcasts

CMC Markets is a leading global provider of online trading platforms, headquartered in the UK and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). In addition to its New Zealand and UK offices, the Company also has a presence across Australia, Canada and throughout Europe.

- ENDS -


