'Te Pukumeke' - Baitercell FT. Rei - Music Video Out Now!

Watch 'Te Pukumeke' Here

Te Pukumeke is the second single release from the latest 3 track EP from Baitercell.

TOKA is a full te reo Māori E.P. thanks to Te Māngai Pāho

With beautiful slick Kog Studio production, deep bass with conscious and political lyrics in te reo Māori (NZ’s first language) Baitercell is one of NZ’s most influential electronic music acts that over the last 24 years has helped pioneer dance music in Aotearoa and worked with a huge range of artists. Currently including Rei and Huia and drummer Corey Freidlander, this new world fusion is the future of Aotearoa NZ music, with our nations languages being interwoven more into our music scope everyday.

Music Video Directed and Produced by Huia Hamon @ Integrity and footage from Jeremy Masters.

Baitercell Music history is extensive but some highlights include:

• Te Pukumeke on Radio Active, RDU and Bfm

• Performing at Coromandel Summer Fest, Splore 2019 and Earth Beat 2019

• Two number ones on the World Breakbeat dance music charts (for What’s Down Low, and Cobra)

• IN the top 50 NZ Anthems on George Fm and the most played song on NZ alternative radio (e.g. the b.net) for the entire year in 2003 for ‘Lay It Down’

• Finalist at the Vodafone NZ Music awards for ‘Best Electronic Album’

• Writing Drum n Bass tracks for Huia Hamon’s ‘Ata’ EP and Āio which was a finalist for Best Female Solo Artist and hit #16 on NZ charts, also ‘Hine Ruru’ sits at #20 on the NZ charts

• Headlined many of Aotearoa’s largest and most prestigious festivals including Splore, RnV, Gathering, The Big Day Out (RIP) and for loads of venues around the country.







PR and Media - dannii@integritypromotion.com and for more on Baitercell go to:

www.baitercell.com / www.kog.nz

Pukumeke is a conjunction of puku and meke, meaning ‘final blow’ in the context of the song. As in, the final power, the power to bring change ultimately lies with us.

This is a waiata porotēhi, a protest song towards the dairy industry and other industries in NZ that are polluting our waterways and poisoning the land.



LYRICS/KUPU : Baitercell x Rei - Te Pukumeke

Verse 1

Ngaru, ngaru

Wave, wave

Ka whati mai te ngaru

The wave will break

Ngaru

wave

Ka pakaru ki tō ākau

It will wear down the coast

Kia marino ai tō ngākau

You may feel safe for now,

Mā te wā ka hinga te kōhatu i te wai

Over time, even stone will be overcome by water

Bridge

He moana pukepuke pukepuke

He moana pukepuke pukepuke

Even the most stormy seas

Ekengia e te waka e te waka

Ekengia e te waka e te waka

Can be navigated by the boat.

Chorus

Ka whātuturi

They continue to pretend like they don’t hear us

te kūaretanga

The ignorance

Nā te māngere

Because of their laziness

I tae mai te parahanga

Pollution has overcome us.

Ka mate haere te motu

These islands are dying

Kaua e mate wheke

But they should not die like an octopus

Mate ururoa

They should instead die like a great white shark

Kei a tātou te pukumeke

The power of the final blow lies with us

Verse 2

Haunga

Stench

Tō haunga

Your stench

romitia e tō haunga

I’m drowning from it

Tō haunga

Your stench

Kōrewarewa i te pāmu

Flowing from the farms

Ka rere mai i te kuinga

Flowing from the stream

Ki te awa

To the river

E whakauruuru ana ki te moana

Till it joins the ocean.

