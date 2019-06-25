'Te Pukumeke' - Baitercell FT. Rei - Music Video Out Now!
Te Pukumeke is the second single
release from the latest 3 track EP from Baitercell.
TOKA is a full te reo Māori E.P. thanks to Te Māngai Pāho
With beautiful slick Kog Studio production, deep bass with conscious and political lyrics in te reo Māori (NZ’s first language) Baitercell is one of NZ’s most influential electronic music acts that over the last 24 years has helped pioneer dance music in Aotearoa and worked with a huge range of artists. Currently including Rei and Huia and drummer Corey Freidlander, this new world fusion is the future of Aotearoa NZ music, with our nations languages being interwoven more into our music scope everyday.
Music Video Directed and Produced by Huia Hamon @ Integrity and footage from Jeremy Masters.
Baitercell Music history is extensive but
some highlights include:
• Te Pukumeke on Radio Active, RDU and Bfm
• Performing at Coromandel Summer Fest, Splore 2019 and Earth Beat 2019
• Two number ones on the World Breakbeat dance music charts (for What’s Down Low, and Cobra)
• IN the top 50 NZ Anthems on George Fm and the most played song on NZ alternative radio (e.g. the b.net) for the entire year in 2003 for ‘Lay It Down’
• Finalist at the Vodafone NZ Music awards for ‘Best Electronic Album’
• Writing Drum n Bass tracks for Huia Hamon’s ‘Ata’ EP and Āio which was a finalist for Best Female Solo Artist and hit #16 on NZ charts, also ‘Hine Ruru’ sits at #20 on the NZ charts
• Headlined many of Aotearoa’s largest and most prestigious festivals including Splore, RnV, Gathering, The Big Day Out (RIP) and for loads of venues around the country.
Pukumeke is a conjunction
of puku and meke, meaning ‘final blow’ in the context of
the song. As in, the final power, the power to bring change
ultimately lies with us.
This is a waiata porotēhi, a protest song towards the dairy industry and other industries in NZ that are polluting our waterways and poisoning the land.
LYRICS/KUPU : Baitercell x Rei - Te Pukumeke
Verse 1
Ngaru, ngaru
Wave, wave
Ka whati mai te ngaru
The wave will break
Ngaru
wave
Ka pakaru ki tō ākau
It will wear down the coast
Kia marino ai tō ngākau
You may feel safe for now,
Mā te wā ka hinga te kōhatu i te wai
Over time, even stone will be overcome by water
Bridge
He moana pukepuke pukepuke
He moana pukepuke pukepuke
Even the most stormy seas
Ekengia e te waka e te waka
Ekengia e te waka e te waka
Can be navigated by the boat.
Chorus
Ka whātuturi
They continue to pretend like they don’t hear us
te kūaretanga
The ignorance
Nā te māngere
Because of their laziness
I tae mai te parahanga
Pollution has overcome us.
Ka mate haere te motu
These islands are dying
Kaua e mate wheke
But they should not die like an octopus
Mate ururoa
They should instead die like a great white shark
Kei a tātou te pukumeke
The power of the final blow lies with us
Verse
2
Haunga
Stench
Tō haunga
Your stench
romitia e tō haunga
I’m drowning from it
Tō haunga
Your stench
Kōrewarewa i te pāmu
Flowing from the farms
Ka rere mai i te kuinga
Flowing from the stream
Ki te awa
To the river
E whakauruuru ana ki te moana
Till it joins the ocean.