Auckland U19s lock in games against France and South Island

September 4, 2019

The Auckland U19 men's representative team will take on a touring French U19 national team and a South Island U19 selection, as part of their end-of-season representative programme.

Auckland will play France on Sunday, October 6 at Pulman Park, before they head down to Canterbury to play the South Island on Saturday, November 9.

The latest matches come after the Auckland U16s played the Future Vodafone Warriors in April as a curtain-raiser to an NRL match, and the Auckland U18s faced off with the Mate Ma'a Tonga U18s in June.

The Auckland U18 side will be comprised of the best eligible players from the Auckland Rugby League club competitions, with much of the talent expected to take the field in the September Region of Origin Series.

ARL coaching and development manager Andy Hay said both games promise to be wonderful occasions for the players and staff involved.

"This is a team for the whole of Auckland, and a great chance to bring together the very best in the region to play alongside their peers," Hay said.

"It's huge for us to be hosting an international team in particular – the chance to play France is something only a handful of rugby league players get in their lifetime – while it's exciting to be in a position to take a side to the South Island as well.

"Many players in this age group are now playing in premier or senior sides, so it's going to be good to bring them back to their own age group for these matches."

The Auckland U19 team will be announced later in September.

Auckland U19 v France U19 | October 6

Auckland U19 v South Island U19 | November 9

