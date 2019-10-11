Festival of the (Un) Dead Returns to Christchurch

Media Release 11 October 2019

Christchurch Comes to Life as the Festival of the (Un) Dead Returns to the Central City

Labour Weekend, 24 – 28 October

Labour Weekend just got a whole lot spookier for Christchurch...

For the second year running Christchurch City Centre will come alive with the undead in a festival that celebrates everything that is cool and quirky about Halloween. Festival of the (Un) Dead (FoUND) returns with a series of ticketed and community events on offer over a single hair-raising weekend from Thursday 24 to Monday 28 October.

Festival of the (Un) Dead (FoUND) Event Organiser, Andy Bridgen, says It doesn't matter what age you are, FoUND has Halloween and dress up fun for all ages this Labour Weekend.

“We’re cooking up a cauldron of ghoulish delights with live music, dance, theatre, films, games and crafts in a host of spine-curdling community and ticketed events across the City at venues including The Commons, The Great Hall at the Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, Lumiere Cinemas, The Darkroom, Tūranga and Little Andromeda,” says Andy Brigden.

“Halloween is such an exciting time of year - no matter what your age. It’s an excuse to dress up and inhabit a different character for a while, and who doesn’t love that?” she says.

Brigden adds that FoUND is fast becoming New Zealand’s annual Halloween destination event for zombie lovers and fun seekers. “Its exciting to see FoUND back for its second year with support from Christchurch City Council's Events and Festivals fund. Last year I was blown away by the effort that audience members made with the costumes they wore at various events over the weekend. I can't wait to see what people come up with this year too, it really adds to the spooky and fun vibe!"

The programme is bulging with a line up of spooky events at some of Christchurch’s top city centre venues from local and touring artists.

Key events include Nosferatu – A Symphony of Horror with live piano accompaniment by Chris Archer, and the Rocky Horror Picture Show singalong double feature in the Great Hall at the Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora - Friday 25 Oct 6.30pm and 9:30pm.

Another FoUND weekend highlight is the Halloween Family Fun Day on Sunday 27 October. Bring the kids to The Commons for Christchurch's spookiest family event! The day kicks off with a free dance workshop where families can hone their zombie Thriller moves for the annual Thrill The World global synchronised dance spectacular.

With spot prizes for creative costuming over the weekend, be sure to get into the spirit and release your inner zombie, witch, wizard, warlock, ghost, ghoul or goblin...it’s time to get spooky at the Festival of the (Un)Dead!

The full programme of events is available at foundchch.co.nz

Follow the fun on social facebook.com/foundchch | instagram.com/foundchch



ends

© Scoop Media

