The Mutton Birds announce NZ Headline Shows for summer!

Due to popular demand and to scratch the itch to play more shows, Aotearoa’s beloved storytellers, The Mutton Birds, announce three headline shows in Dunedin, Wellington and Napier to add to this summer’s already announced appearances.

Says frontman Don McGlashan of the decision, “The impossible happens when the Mutton Birds play. How such flawless music could come from four so deeply flawed individuals has been the subject of heated debate for years now.

Best just come along and see for yourself.”

Original guitarist David Long is looking forward to the summer shows as he quipped, "I’m rapt to be touring with the band again. Last time we played together it felt like we were getting better with a little age…They can be a pack of bastards but the songs are great!’.

The full original lineup will be on the road this summer including the founder, singer and songwriter Don McGlashan. When the band formed in 1991 McGlashan was already a highly regarded figure for his work in the legendary post-punk-era group Blam Blam Blam. With ex-Six Volts guitarist David Long and drummer Ross Burge, the group began recording their debut album in late 1991. Following its completion, former Dribbling Darts bassist Alan Gregg was recruited to fill out the line-up.

Further Excellent Info on The Mutton Birds can be found here: https://www.audioculture.co.nz/people/the-mutton-birds

and here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mutton_Birds



