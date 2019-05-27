PM's Post-Cab 27/5/19: Mental Health Inquiry and the Budget

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. Prime Minster Ardern opened with a rundown of already-announced spending changes and the rationale for the budget.

Questions covered the mental health response and its timing, the progress of Kiwibuild house construction, rural maternity services and the Lumsden maternity centre, sexual assaults reported to the Parliament bullying report and Speaker Trevor Mallard's description of the cases, issues around the Government's budget responsibility rules and the decision to change the Government's debt target for a range in future, the resignation of Theresa May as UK Prime Minister, access to children's dental care, the need for migrant workers, access to acute mental health services, and Ardern's proposed post-budget cabinet reshuffle.







