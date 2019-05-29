Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Budget info under 'multiple and persistent attack'

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 10:04 am
Article: RNZ

Budget info from Treasury under 'multiple and persistent attack'

Budget information at Treasury came under attack 2000 times over 48 hours, the Treasury Secretary says.

A photograph of printed copies of the budget, titled THE WELLBEING BUDGET

Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

Treasury is rushing to beef up security for all Budget documents as the police try to find out who hacked into the department's IT system.

Last night Treasury said in a statement it had gathered enough evidence that its systems had been "deliberately and systematically hacked". It had referred the matter to police, on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre, and taken steps to increase the security of all Budget-related information.

"We identified multiple and persistent attempts to gain unauthorised access to our systems, and specifically budget related information," Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf told Morning Report.

Someone tried 2000 times over 48 hours to access Budget related information, he said.

It started around midnight on Sunday and ended when Treasury discovered it and shut everything down yesterday.



"Like the rest of the country we discovered on the news that some information - obviously not the whole Budget - but some information was being published."

There were safeguards in place but someone had found a weakness in the system.

"Somebody managed to penetrate and get some, not the whole Budget, some information."

Gabriel Makhlouf, Secretary of the Treasury, says there were "multiple and persistent attempts to gain unauthorised access". Photo: RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

The information released by National would appear to be the data from Treasury, but he was not accusing National of taking it nor saying that the two were connected.

"I have no evidence that tells me that the two are related," he said.

He was letting police work out what happened.

"I'm not going to speak to the National Party about information. It's up to the police to decide what they want to do."

He said no documents were put on Treasury's website accidentally. "This was a deliberate and systematic attempt to gain access to information that wasn't ready for public release."

Mr Makhlouf has set up a review he has set up may discover things they could have done better but as of yesterday no information was accidentally put on the Treasury.

After the Treasury statement Finance Minister Grant Robertson contacted the National Party and asked them to stop releasing any further material given the seriousness of the situation.

But National Party leader Simon Bridges hit back on Twitter, saying Mr Robertson was falsely smearing his party and when what had occurred was revealed the minister would need to resign.

National released documents it said compiled spending in 18 of the 40 policy areas in the 2019/2020 year, including Defence, Forestry, DHBs, and overseas aid.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, in a hastily-called media conference yesterday, said some figures were right, but some were wrong.

National Party leader Simon Bridges said he was confident in the information and would not reveal where it came from. "I think what it shows is a loose, incompetent government", he said.

Budget information is the government's best kept secret, and any breach of this heavily-guarded information is a major concern.

Mr Makhlouf said Treasury had now restricted access "significantly" to Budget information.

"A lot of the people who would normally have access to the information to prepare material for Budget Day no longer have that information.

"We think we'll still be able to deliver the Budget on Thursday, but it is to the inconvenience of a number of people who would normally have access to it."

There was no evidence a Treasury staff member was leaking information, he said.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Islamic State Meets The Searchers

The histories of the European children forcibly recruited into Native American tribal life during the 19th century do remind us of just how difficult the social re-integration of the children of ISIS is likely to be. More>>

Joseph Cederwall: CJR Analysis Of Post-Christchurch Media Coverage

After the Christchurch massacre, Columbia Journalism Review analysed news sources to see how outlets complied with guidelines from groups that seek to limit the amplification of terrorist acts through media. More>>

News Deserts: The Death March Of Local Journalism

Joseph Cederwall: The corporate media sector seems unable to do anything to halt the raging dumpster fire of consolidation, layoffs and centralisation of content production. All this means we are increasingly seeing ‘news deserts’ appearing in local communities. Illustration by Paul Sahre. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 