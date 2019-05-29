Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

'Entirely appropriate behaviour' from National - Bridges

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 10:11 am
Article: RNZ

Budget 2019 Treasury breach: 'Entirely appropriate behaviour' from National - Bridges

Simon Bridges says the National Party has not been involved in any computer hacking and the government is "lashing out in a witch hunt".

Simon Bridges speaks into media microphones at Parliament, flanked by Paula Bennett and Amy Adams

National leader Simon Bridges talks to media about the Treasury Budget information leak. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

The National Party yesterday released what it said were "key details" of the government's Wellbeing Budget, due tomorrow.

Then yesterday evening Treasury announced it had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and the matter had been referred to police.

Watch Simon Bridges' full media standup:



He said there had been no hacking "under any definition of that word".

"There has been entirely appropriate behaviour from the National Party.

"There has been nothing illegal or anything approaching that from the National Party."

He said he was not going to disclose how National obtained the information.

Mr Bridges told reporters that was the case of a "bungling and incompetent" government that was not in control of what it was doing and was "lashing out" in a "witch hunt".

He said the government was trying to trying to "gag the opposition of New Zealand, and that is an undemocratic outrage".

"They will have got Treasury and others in, and they will be looking for scapegoats.

"Treasury, in the multiple things they have said, have got many things wrong."

"As a former Minister in charge of cyber security issues, there are things going on every day. Frankly if you went six months ago and you had a look around Treasury, there would be actors from all over the place trying to hack the Treasury. But I've been categorical with you, the National Party has not received its information from anything like that."

He said Finance Minister Grant Robertson was lying and smearing the National Party.

"Grant Robertson has made scurrilous, false allegations."

Asked if he would resign if National was found to have hacked Treasury systems, Mr Bridges said: "That is not going to happen. You have my categorical assurance about that."

Mr Bridges said it was "not his intention" to release any more information from the Budget today.

Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf told Morning Report today its systems had been attacked 2000 times in the past 48 hours in an attempt to get Budget-related information.

Mr Makhlouf said he was not accusing National of the attack.

After the Treasury statement last night, Mr Robertson contacted the National Party asking them to not release any more material given the seriousness of the situation.

But Mr Bridges hit back on Twitter, saying his party was being falsely smeared and that Mr Robertson would have to resign when the truth came out.

Mr Bridges said he had no intention of revealing where the Budget documents came from, but would not go as far as calling it a leak.

"I'm very confident in the information," Mr Bridges said.

"I think what it shows is a loose, incompetent government."


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Islamic State Meets The Searchers

The histories of the European children forcibly recruited into Native American tribal life during the 19th century do remind us of just how difficult the social re-integration of the children of ISIS is likely to be. More>>

Joseph Cederwall: CJR Analysis Of Post-Christchurch Media Coverage

After the Christchurch massacre, Columbia Journalism Review analysed news sources to see how outlets complied with guidelines from groups that seek to limit the amplification of terrorist acts through media. More>>

News Deserts: The Death March Of Local Journalism

Joseph Cederwall: The corporate media sector seems unable to do anything to halt the raging dumpster fire of consolidation, layoffs and centralisation of content production. All this means we are increasingly seeing ‘news deserts’ appearing in local communities. Illustration by Paul Sahre. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 