PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 4/6/19: Post Hoc

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs.

Questions covered plans for a 'not substantial' cabient reshuffle to be announced at the end of this session of Parliament, an upcoming meeting between the Government and teachers unions, Treasury's response to the National Party gaining budget details via a flaw in the website search function (including referring the matter to the police), the PM's expectations for the ensuing inquiry, OECD moves towards taxing multinational companies (and Government's discussion document on a unilateral digital services tax), Government spending on Google and Facebook advertising, the PM's own use of social media, the schedule for events to progress Christchurch Call on social media extremism, Foreign Minister Winston Peter's comments on the 30 year anniversary of the protests and crackdown in Tiananmen Square, when announcements on the future of NZ's Iraq deployment might be expected, capital allowances in Budget, scepticism on the government's ability to spend that money, and US tariff threats to Australia.







