Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Jacinda Ardern speaks at post-Budget media conference

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 3:59 pm
Article: RNZ

Watch: Jacinda Ardern speaks at post-Budget media conference

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by ministers Phil Twyford, Carmel Sepuloni, Peeni Henare and Deborah Russell at a post-Budget press conference this afternoon.

Answering questions about the investigation into Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf over the Budget breach, Ms Ardern said she was going to wait for the full picture before making any judgements about whether he acted in good faith or not.

"It's up to the State Services - what they choose to look into, and how they choose to look into it. They have said they will cover off the nature of the advice that was provided to the minister. We've already provided detail of what we knew and when, for instance, questions in the House."

Yesterday the government released details of how it intends to tax large online multinational companies like Facebook, Google, Uber and Airbnb.

Options to be considered included a flat digital service tax at a rate of between 2 and 3 percent on gross turnover from certain platforms.



It is likely the tax would need to apply to some New Zealand companies too, in order to comply with international obligations.

"Our hope is that the OECD will come up with a mechanism that will allow a fair tax to be applied to those multinational companies who are operating in New Zealand," Ms Ardern said.

"I think it is ultimately about fairness ... If we don't see an international response, we will have a domestic one."

She said New Zealand would be ready to "move" on the tax by next month.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 