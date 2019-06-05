Jacinda Ardern speaks at post-Budget media conference

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by ministers Phil Twyford, Carmel Sepuloni, Peeni Henare and Deborah Russell at a post-Budget press conference this afternoon.

Answering questions about the investigation into Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf over the Budget breach, Ms Ardern said she was going to wait for the full picture before making any judgements about whether he acted in good faith or not.

"It's up to the State Services - what they choose to look into, and how they choose to look into it. They have said they will cover off the nature of the advice that was provided to the minister. We've already provided detail of what we knew and when, for instance, questions in the House."

Yesterday the government released details of how it intends to tax large online multinational companies like Facebook, Google, Uber and Airbnb.

Options to be considered included a flat digital service tax at a rate of between 2 and 3 percent on gross turnover from certain platforms.







It is likely the tax would need to apply to some New Zealand companies too, in order to comply with international obligations.

"Our hope is that the OECD will come up with a mechanism that will allow a fair tax to be applied to those multinational companies who are operating in New Zealand," Ms Ardern said.

"I think it is ultimately about fairness ... If we don't see an international response, we will have a domestic one."

She said New Zealand would be ready to "move" on the tax by next month.





