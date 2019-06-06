Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Stats NZ relying on insurance cash for surveys

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 9:42 am
Article: RNZ

A cash-strapped Statistics Department has been using earthquake insurance payouts to help pay for a number of surveys, including details of where tourists are staying.

Statistics House was damaged in the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake. Photo: Statistics NZ

The agency says it will stop providing four industry sector surveys from next month, because it cannot afford them.

Stats NZ has been using money from insurers - following the Kaikōura earthquake - and money intended for capital spending on day-to-day costs including running the Accommodation Survey.

"In the past and in 2018/19 we have drawn on a number of unsustainable ways to pay for operational spending, using revenue from insurance payments following the Kaikoura earthquake and also using money initially intended for capital spending to help bolster operational spending," a spokesperson said.

The department would no longer be doing any industry surveys unless someone else paid for them, he said.

The department did not get any more money in this year's budget.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa is furious and said it needed the accommodation data, which counts visitor numbers and records where they are staying.

Chief executive Chris Roberts said he had been pushing to improve the survey for about five years, and the move to scrap it came a shock.



"It's really important data especially at a local level"- Chris Roberts duration 5:03
from Morning Report

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either
MP3 format or in OGG format.

The data was also important for potential investors to know if there was an opportunity to build a new hotel or motel in a particular area, he said.

"This is a core piece of information that the government has provided for decades, and suddenly out of the blue it's to disappear. Not because the industry doesn't want it, not because it's of value, but because two government departments can't agree on who should pay for it," he said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which partially funded the survey, used to pay about a $500,000 a year for it, Mr Roberts said.

But he said when Stats NZ put the cost up to about $2 million - to recover its costs - MBIE refused to pay.

Neither MBIE nor Stats NZ would comment on that point.

"The costings for the survey are not public," said a spokesperson for Stats NZ.

"MBIE and Stats NZ agreed the actual cost of the Accommodation Survey was much higher than the funding available. This gap became apparent after a full review of the costs, and was unsustainable given the other pressures and priorities facing Stats NZ," he said.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 