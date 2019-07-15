Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

England Wins Cricket World Cup after Super Over

Monday, 15 July 2019, 9:11 am
Article: RNZ

The Super Over that delivered a cruel twist for Black Caps

New Zealand have cruelly lost the Cricket World Cup final after a Super Over - a decider more usually associated with the shorter Twenty20 format of the game.

The Super Over consists of one over (six balls) for each team. If it is used, the winning team of the Super Over is declared the winner of the match and the victory is seen as equivalent of one earned in a regular match, Wikipedia says.

The Super Over was first used in 2008 in Twenty20 cricket, replacing the bowl-out method that was previously used for breaking a tie.

It was introduced into one day international cricket at the 2011 Cricket World Cup knockout stage, where a game ending in a tie would have been decided via Super Over, but it was not used, as no 2011 knockout games were tied.

For the following World Cup in 2015, only the final was to be decided by a Super Over in the event of a tie but it was not needed as Australia comprehensively beat the Black Caps. Ties in other knockout-stage matches returned to the previous rule where the team with the better group stage performance would advance.

At Lord's today, in a World Cup first, New Zealand needed 15 to win; otherwise England would have won due to hitting more boundaries in the 50-over contest.

The Black Caps batsmen Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham faced fast bowler Joffra Archer who had never given up more than 15 runs in an over in ODIs.

As it turned out he conceded 14 but with Guptill run out seeking the 15th run, England won the World Cup with the superior number of boundaries.







© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

Lyndon Hood: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases. Until now. More>>

ALSO:

Resignation Of Metiria Turei: Were Journalists 'Just Doing Their Job'?

In our research we examined the role of journalism in animating the Turei controversy and the different perceptions of professional journalists and online commentators sympathetic to Turei’s left politics. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Extradition Of Julian Assange

It isn’t necessary to like Julian Assange to think that his extradition to the US (on the charge of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning) would be a major injustice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 