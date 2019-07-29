Deputy PM's Press Conference 29/7/19: Get Off My Lawn

Deputy PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 29 July 2019: Get Off My Lawn
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead Monday's post-cabinet press conference as PM Jacinda Ardern is travelling on her visit to Tokelau following a stop in Samoa. Mr Peters will travel to Bangkok tomorrow for ASEAN, the East Asia Summit and bilateral meetings. Kelvin Davis will then be Acting Prime Minister until Ardern's return on Thursday.
Peters
answered questions about the Tokelau visit, his recent US
visit, the Human Rights Commissioner's criticism of Muslim
groups' access to the inquiry into the Christchurch mosque
attacks, the Ihumātao protests and the Government's
reaction, protests against Māori children being taken by
the state, Māori-Government relations generally, preserving
our values in our part of the world and whether that
suggested a problem with China, National's announcement of
designated funding and an agency for cancer, the
government's upcoming cancer policy announcement, Treaty
settlement mandates, the chances for significant Resource
Management Act reform, and PM Ardern's Vogue cover
appearance.