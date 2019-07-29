Top Scoops

Deputy PM's Press Conference 29/7/19: Get Off My Lawn

Monday, 29 July 2019, 4:49 pm
Article: The Scoop Team

Deputy PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 29 July 2019: Get Off My Lawn

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead Monday's post-cabinet press conference as PM Jacinda Ardern is travelling on her visit to Tokelau following a stop in Samoa. Mr Peters will travel to Bangkok tomorrow for ASEAN, the East Asia Summit and bilateral meetings. Kelvin Davis will then be Acting Prime Minister until Ardern's return on Thursday.

Peters answered questions about the Tokelau visit, his recent US visit, the Human Rights Commissioner's criticism of Muslim groups' access to the inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks, the Ihumātao protests and the Government's reaction, protests against Māori children being taken by the state, Māori-Government relations generally, preserving our values in our part of the world and whether that suggested a problem with China, National's announcement of designated funding and an agency for cancer, the government's upcoming cancer policy announcement, Treaty settlement mandates, the chances for significant Resource Management Act reform, and PM Ardern's Vogue cover appearance.



