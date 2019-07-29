Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Thailand

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

29 July 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Thailand tomorrow to attend the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bangkok.

“ASEAN is one of New Zealand’s most important relationships. It represents our fourth largest trading partner and has for five decades played a key role in maintaining our region’s security and stability,” said Mr Peters.

“The Indo-Pacific region faces serious challenges to its security and prosperity, including in the areas of nuclear proliferation and terrorism.

“These meetings with ASEAN and other key regional partners are an important chance to discuss how we address regional challenges collectively,” Mr Peters said.

While in Bangkok Mr Peters will meet with Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. He will also meet with counterparts from ASEAN, EAS and ARF countries; as well as countries attending as guests of the Thai government.

Mr Peters will be travelling from 30 July - 4 August.

