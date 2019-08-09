Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Biodiversity HiveMind: Back From The Brink?

Friday, 9 August 2019, 11:01 am
Press Release: Scoop Publishing

Aotearoa’s biodiversity and ecosystems are in crisis. Action to restore and protect nature needs a comprehensive strategy to ensure our contributions help bring biodiversity back from the brink. To help achieve this the Department of Conservation (DOC) is hosting a ‘national conversation on nature’ to develop a new Biodiversity Strategy for Aotearoa, NZ .

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched earlier this week. It sets out a series of proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy for the next 20 years, through ideas gleaned from recent stakeholder and community engagement led by DOC across New Zealand.

Scoop’s Involvement as an Engagement Partner

To ensure as many New Zealanders as possible can take part, Scoop has teamed up with DOC and Public Engagement Projects (PEP) to run an online discussion. Back from the brink? Protecting and restoring our biodiversity runs on Scoop HiveMind from 5 August to 5 September.

Have your say on what should be included via the HiveMind discussion here

Scoop is honoured to be working closely with DOC to ensure that as wide a range of New Zealanders engage with this vitally important discussion as possible.

This engagement gives us all an unprecedented opportunity to collectively decide as a community how we can build a shared vision and strategy for achieving a thriving future for Aotearoa’s biodiversity.

What is Scoop’s HiveMind

HiveMind makes it possible for everyone to participate in a respectful, focused and participatory discussion using a platform designed to enable safe, coherent mass participation and move a discussion away from polarity, towards productive solutions.

HiveMind uses a form of advanced survey in which participants shape the evolution and see results in real-time.

The data will be used to produce a report for DOC and inform the overall consultation process, as well as being available as an open anonymised dataset for other uses.


Have Your Say Now

Biodiversity Journalism

In support of this HiveMind, over the next month, Scoop will be publishing and curating extensive information on Biodiversity in Aotearoa.

This will include a series of Scoop Foundation-funded in-depth public interest journalism on various aspects of the future of biodiversity in Aotearoa.

Scoop also has a Biodiversity Full Coverage Page here which includes Scoop Co-editor Ian llewellyn’s excellent summary of the key points and tensions raised by the NZBS here and a discussion of the policy work needed here.

You can also submit directly and get information about workshops, hui and events across New Zealand on the DOC website.

Have Your Say Now on HiveMind

© Scoop Media

Scoop

Scoop.co.nz

Scoop Independent News

Scoop is NZ's largest independent news source; respected widely in media, political, business and academic circles for being the place on the internet for publishing "what was really said", and for the quality of its analysis of issues.

Contact Scoop

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Politicians

On the current evidence though, voters are less likely to regard a female politician as ‘likeable’ than a male one, and – even worse – this perception tends to become a barrier that only female candidates in the main, have to face. More>>

The Detail: Britain's Trump Is Now Its Prime Minister

Guardian journalist James Murray says Boris Johnson wears the hat that works, depending on what he’s trying to achieve. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

ALSO:

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 