2019 Women in Governance Award Finalists Revealed!

Monday, 27 May 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Governance NZ

Media Release 24 May 2019

2019 Women in Governance Award Finalists Revealed!

What do a construction company, a musician, a Doctor of Philosophy, a museum, a fashion designer and a Director of High-Performance Sport NZ have in common?

Women on Boards NZ and Governance NZ are thrilled to reveal the finalists for this year’s Women in Governance Awards!

We wish to acknowledge all of our entrants and nominees for making the time to submit an entry. While reviewing the entries received, it very quickly became apparent to the judges, staff and Women on Boards Executive Committee that there are many amazing women and organisations throughout the country working hard across all sectors to make a significant contribution towards the creation of a truly diverse New Zealand. We thank you!

The standard of entries was particularly high making judging a difficult task...but the judges have now selected the finalists across all Award categories.

The winners will be announced at a special Awards Gala Dinner to be held at the Hilton Auckland on the evening of 20 June.

AWARD FINALISTS 2019

GENDER DIVERSE ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR - sponsored by Diligent

Auckland War Memorial Museum
Johnstone Construction Ltd
Public Service Association
Recreation Aotearoa
Ruralco
Saunders Robinson Brown Law



NOT-FOR-PROFIT GOVERNANCE LEADER
Charlotte Isaac
Jeralyn Rittenhouse
Sally Morrison
Sue Kedgley
Tamara Croft

MĀORI OR PASIFIKA GOVERNANCE LEADER
Chelsea Grootveld
Kerry-Leigh Dougall
Melanie Taite
Orchid Atimalala
Vanessa Eparaima

EMERGING GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by Sport New Zealand
Chelsea Grootveld
Lizzie Marvelly
Monina Hernandez
Sally McKechnie
Wendy Wei-ju Chen

INSPIRING GOVERNANCE LEADER (Supreme Award)

Annah Stretton
Colleen Upton
Justine Smyth
Sally Morrison
Vanessa Eparaima


The Women in Governance Awards are an initiative of Women on Boards New Zealand which is a business unit of Governance New Zealand. The Awards programme recognises and celebrates innovation, excellence, creativity and commitment to diversity by both organisations and individuals.

Women on Boards New Zealand was established to promote and advocate for greater gender diversity at the executive and board level in New Zealand in the belief that the boards of companies across all sectors benefit from the diversity that a gender-balanced board brings.

Governance New Zealand is New Zealand's leading independent professional body with a sole focus on the practice of governance and is dedicated to providing leadership in the areas of governance, compliance and risk management.

Governance New Zealand wholeheartedly supports Women on Board’s vision of “gender equality in governance" and their mission to “inspire, educate, connect and support all women in their governance journey”.

ends



