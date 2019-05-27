2019 Women in Governance Award Finalists Revealed!

Media Release 24 May 2019

What do a construction company, a musician, a Doctor of Philosophy, a museum, a fashion designer and a Director of High-Performance Sport NZ have in common?

Women on Boards NZ and Governance NZ are thrilled to reveal the finalists for this year’s Women in Governance Awards!

We wish to acknowledge all of our entrants and nominees for making the time to submit an entry. While reviewing the entries received, it very quickly became apparent to the judges, staff and Women on Boards Executive Committee that there are many amazing women and organisations throughout the country working hard across all sectors to make a significant contribution towards the creation of a truly diverse New Zealand. We thank you!

The standard of entries was particularly high making judging a difficult task...but the judges have now selected the finalists across all Award categories.

The winners will be announced at a special Awards Gala Dinner to be held at the Hilton Auckland on the evening of 20 June.

AWARD FINALISTS 2019

GENDER DIVERSE ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR - sponsored by Diligent

Auckland War Memorial Museum

Johnstone Construction Ltd

Public Service Association

Recreation Aotearoa

Ruralco

Saunders Robinson Brown Law









NOT-FOR-PROFIT GOVERNANCE LEADER

Charlotte Isaac

Jeralyn Rittenhouse

Sally Morrison

Sue Kedgley

Tamara Croft

MĀORI OR PASIFIKA GOVERNANCE LEADER

Chelsea Grootveld

Kerry-Leigh Dougall

Melanie Taite

Orchid Atimalala

Vanessa Eparaima



EMERGING GOVERNANCE LEADER - sponsored by Sport New Zealand

Chelsea Grootveld

Lizzie Marvelly

Monina Hernandez

Sally McKechnie

Wendy Wei-ju Chen

INSPIRING GOVERNANCE LEADER (Supreme Award)

Annah Stretton

Colleen Upton

Justine Smyth

Sally Morrison

Vanessa Eparaima



The Women in Governance Awards are an initiative of Women on Boards New Zealand which is a business unit of Governance New Zealand. The Awards programme recognises and celebrates innovation, excellence, creativity and commitment to diversity by both organisations and individuals.

Women on Boards New Zealand was established to promote and advocate for greater gender diversity at the executive and board level in New Zealand in the belief that the boards of companies across all sectors benefit from the diversity that a gender-balanced board brings.

Governance New Zealand is New Zealand's leading independent professional body with a sole focus on the practice of governance and is dedicated to providing leadership in the areas of governance, compliance and risk management.

Governance New Zealand wholeheartedly supports Women on Board’s vision of “gender equality in governance" and their mission to “inspire, educate, connect and support all women in their governance journey”.

