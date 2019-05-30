Recreation Aotearoa applauds Budget initiative

Recreation Aotearoa has applauded today’s budget announcement, saying the decision to fund school physical activity advisors is money well spent and recognition for the role that physical activity it plays in the Wellbeing of New Zealanders.

“Building the provision of quality physical activity into the school day for our Tamariki is a no-brainer,” said CEO Andrew Leslie.

The joint nature of the budget bid, between Sport NZ and the Ministry of Education, has also been welcomed as a positive step.

“So many of the countries problems – mental health issues, obesity – require a joined-up approach across government departments. We hope to see more inter-ministry initiatives of this nature in the future,” he said.

“The Living Standards Framework, upon which this budget was built, helps that big picture thinking. Physical activity, be it Active Recreation, Play or Sport, cuts across a swathe of the 12 wellbeing domains and significantly adds to NZ Capital stocks,” he said.

“Research shows that in our formative years, active recreation teaches personal responsibility, increases emotional intelligence and results in better academic learning. Then there are the obvious physical and mental health benefits” he said.

“It is great to see some government investment in these proven methods of enhancing wellbeing,” he said.







