Budget 2019 fails to fix teacher shortages

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Post Primary Teachers' Association

Once again the government has failed to address the big challenges facing education.

Secondary teachers know that a healthy and equitable society is needed if we are to reach our goal of every young person being able to participate fully and reach their potential.

“While we support the focus on well-being and mental health and the funding to replace school donations, we wish the government had been braver,” says PPTA president Jack Boyle, “Education, health and housing are the bedrock of our society. We have to get it right.”

“Teacher shortages are dragging our education system down and there is nothing concrete is this budget to address them.”

“If it chose to the government could easily resource a highly skilled teacher workforce. We wonder why they don’t realise how important it is.”

“We recognise that the social deficits in health, education and welfare are the consequences of a long period of neglect before this government took power. By not addressing them, the government fails to be a transformative government. A government with no plan offers no hope,” Jack Boyle says.

“We want to bring out the best in every young person and that’s getting harder and harder. It’s passionate, expert teachers who lay the groundwork for a strong society, and at the moment we simply can’t attract enough people willing and able to take on this role.”

“Teachers believe the government had an opportunity today to invest much, much more into our public services. Putting artificial fiscal constraints on this spending is a false economy. A well-resourced education system is vital to the nation.”

“I sincerely hope we’re not saying the same things next year when we see this government’s third budget.”



NZPPTA

NZPPTA Te Wehengarua

New Zealand Post Primary Teachers Association - Te Wehengarua

The New Zealand Post Primary Teachers' Association / Te Wehengarua (PPTA), is the professional association representing teachers and principals in secondary and area schools, and teachers in intermediates, technicraft centres, and community education.

