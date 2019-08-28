Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Party has been misled by gun lobby propaganda

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Gun Control NZ

National Party has been misled by gun lobby propaganda about the buy-back


Gun Control NZ is disappointed that the National Party are unlikely to support the next round of gun reform legislation.

“Simon Bridges seems to have swallowed the gun lobby line that the buyback is a fiasco. But the gun lobby just can’t be trusted on this issue (or any other).” says Gun Control NZ co-founder Hera Cook. “A recent survey on trust showed that even firearms owners trust the gun lobby as little as they trust politicians.”

“COLFO appear willing to say almost anything to get attention. They have been exaggerating their membership numbers for years and have failed to provide any evidence as to how they obtain knowledge of the majority of their members’ views. The evidence from Police and media suggests that participating gun owners are happy with the buyback.” says Hera Cook.

The proposed Bill includes a firearms register. “Registering guns is important to make everyone safer. Since March, in South Auckland, four people have died in gun violence and there have been more than half a dozen other shootings. Police have argued for over a decade that the main source of the firearms used in crime are thefts from licensed firearms owners and those who dispute this are unable to provide evidence of alternative sources.” says Hera Cook.

Registration will contribute to addressing gun violence. A register makes gun owners more likely to store their weapons correctly, report thefts and not lend or sell their guns to unlicensed people. This makes it more difficult for criminals to access firearms.” says Philippa Yasbek, Gun Control NZ co-founder.

Philippa Yasbek says, “Simon Bridges should be listening to the opinion of the 80% of New Zealanders who supported the semi-automatic ban and gun buy-back. Bridges should also listen to his own MPs. In 2017, the report of the Law and Order Select Committee inquiry into illegal firearms recommended that police record the serial numbers of all firearms possessed by license holders on renewal of their licenses. It also recommended tightening the restrictions on semi-automatics. That Select Committee had a majority of National Party MPs.”

Gun Control NZ strongly supports the next round of legislation which is needed to make us all safer. It deserves the same impressive level of support from Parliament as the April ban and buyback legislation.


References are available in the version of this press release at www.guncontrol.nz

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga.

“We agree with the Tribunal’s statements that the Resource Management Act is not Treaty compliant. We also agree with the need for Māori to have greater participation in management and decision-making. More>>

 

National: Leaked Gun Reforms Cabinet Paper

Brett Hudson: “I’m worried about the path this Government is going down on gun reform. The fact yet another sensitive Government paper has been leaked to National suggests I’m not alone." More>>

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

Foreign Political Donations: NZ Spy Agencies Call For Transparency

New Zealand's spy bosses are warning they know of troubling foreign donations and 'relationship-building' right across the political spectrum at both local and central government. More>>

Freeze Ends: New Rules For MPs’ Pay Increases

This Government is ensuring that excessive MPs’ pay increases are stopped and a fairer system is used in future, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says. More>>

Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online... "This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Our Suicide Rates (And Prince Andrew)

Plainly, more funds do need to go into mental health resources but – arguably – it seems unfair to expect hard-pressed families, schools and communities to transform society from the grass roots upwards, and give hope to those most at risk. More>>

Cutting Tape, Rasing Super Age, Cutting Business Payment Times...: National's Economic Discussion Doc

National has today released its fourth Discussion Document, which focusses on the economy and outlines a range of policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

