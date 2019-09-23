Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Prohibited firearms modifications and approved gunsmiths

Monday, 23 September 2019, 12:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Firearm owners can now seek the modification of eligible prohibited firearms, and a list of Approved Gunsmiths is available on the Police website.

The following firearm types can potentially be modified to permanently reduce the magazine capacity so that the firearm is no longer prohibited:

• Semi-automatic firearms capable of firing only 0.22 calibre or lower rimfire cartridges, with a non-detachable tubular magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds.
• Centrefire firearms that do not have a semi-automatic action and have a non-detachable tubular magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds.
• Semi-automatic shotguns with a non-detachable tubular magazine capable of holding more than 5 cartridges.
• A pump-action shotgun with a non-detachable tubular magazine capable of holding more than 5 cartridges.

Owners of some bolt-action, lever-action and pump-action firearms may not realise that, while firearms with those actions are not prohibited, the non-detachable magazine may be because of the number of rounds it holds.

These include:

• Shotguns with a non-detachable tubular magazine capable of holding more than 5 cartridges.
• Other firearms with non-detachable tubular magazines capable of holding more than 10 cartridges.

Police will pay Approved Gunsmiths a subsidy of up to $300 (including GST) for modification work.

The process for how these firearms can be modified – and a list of Approved Gunsmiths – is available on www.police.govt.nz or by calling 0800 311 311.

Police urge those considering the modification of their firearm to read the information on Police’s website and to start the process as soon as they can.

The amnesty and buy-back scheme ends on 20 December 2019 and the end-to-end modification process will need to be complete by then.

ENDS

