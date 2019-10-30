Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Immigration NZ changes set to make teacher shortage worse

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council


Kiwi kids are set to keep missing out on early childhood education thanks to conflicting government policy. Recently announced immigration changes are setting the Minister of Education’s Early Childhood Education support package up to fail.

Roadblocks to help solve the urgent teacher shortage in our sector include:
• ECE centres looking to attract teachers wanting residency must offer an almost $80k annual salary, up from $55k, from 2021. This effectively excludes ECE, especially at current low subsidy levels
• Prioritising temporary visas over residency is unattractive to early childhood educators wanting to immigrate to New Zealand
• The Auckland Visa Points Policy actively drives any new overseas-trained ECE teacher wanting a permanent visa out of Auckland, where many vacancies exist
• Labelling jobs paying less than $52k, which includes almost all ECE teachers, as low-skill is disappointing and extremely unhelpful for attracting New Zealand residents to the profession, while severely restricting centres’ chances of recruiting from overseas

“It’s hard to see the Ministry of Education’s teacher shortage package succeeding under these Immigration NZ policies. We’re making early childhood jobs unattractive to New Zealanders, and almost impossible for overseas teachers to take up.

“It’s our kids who’ll miss out unless this disconnect between Ministries is sorted out quickly,” said Early Childhood Council Chief Executive Peter Reynolds.

The ECC is urgently seeking clarity from the Minister of Education on these issues:
1. If ECE teaching is officially classed a ‘low-skill’ profession, does this undermine efforts to make teaching an attractive profession for New Zealanders to study and work in?
2. Does the Minister agree that the need for low-skilled workers in industries like horticulture differs substantially from skilled workers needed for teaching our children, and that Immigration NZ’s one size fits all approach is counterproductive?
3. Is the Minister aware that after slightly opening the door for overseas teachers to take up teaching jobs in NZ, that Immigration NZ is slamming it shut?

“Overseas teachers aren’t the answer to our teacher shortage, but they’re a part of the puzzle that can relieve the pressure immediately. These immigration issues significantly restrict our member childcare centres from recruiting ECE-qualified teachers.

“Teaching is not a short-term commitment - we’re calling for better co-ordination between Ministries and an urgent review of the Skills Shortage List to sort this situation out quickly and help relieve the teacher shortage,” said Peter Reynolds.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 