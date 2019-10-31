Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Be safe this Guy Fawkes

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fireworks are going on sale this Saturday and Fire and Emergency New Zealand is urging people to think before they light.

Between 2 and 4 November last year there were 56 fireworks related incidents across New Zealand.

National Advisor, Fire Risk Management, Peter Gallagher says fireworks can be fun, but also dangerous.

"We would like every one planning on using fireworks to think about safety prior to use.

It’s important to check the weather forecast, make sure you have water nearby and use the fireworks in a responsible manner."

With Guy Fawkes this year falling on a Tuesday there is the potential for three periods of heavy use; 2 November, 5 November and 8&9 November.

Peter Gallagher hopes users will maintain a high level of safety consciousness every time they use fireworks.

"Whether it’s the first firework you light or the 25th, it is important to check your surroundings, make sure the weather doesn’t pose a danger and to make sure the fireworks are on a flat surface or nailed to a surface as specified in the instructions.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also encourages users to listen to the advice of partner agencies including Police, the SPCA and their local councils.

Safety Tips:

-Don’t light fireworks in windy or dry conditions.

-Carefully read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions before using any fireworks.

-Light your fireworks in a wide-open area, away from anything that could catch fire, like dry grass, leaves or crops, or flammable gases or liquids.

-Keep a bucket of water, hose or fire extinguisher handy.

-Point fireworks at the sky, not your mates.

-Refer to your local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area. In many places, you're only allowed to light fireworks on private property.

