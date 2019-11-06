CEAC - "Labour bring us public media platform voice"



Massey University Senior lecturer Steve Elers warns readers: - "Are we prepared to risk our fourth largest export earner, $5b and 50,000 jobs, for the sake of ‘free speech’ in the form of posters?"

https://thedailyblog.co.nz/2019/11/05/international-money-driving-censorship-on-campus-free-speech-coalition/#comment-480678

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/education/117031575/poster-squabble-puts-massey-university-in-tough-position-balancing-ethics-and-international-market

Our CEAC as an NGO response is; - Well Mr Elers; if the 'universities' are 'restricting and banning out free speech rights' we (the public as voters) desperately need the Labour Government to ‘honour their promise made to us during pre/post 2017 election to setup the voice for us as a free speech public TV channel access platform.

As of now in November 2019, (two years into the Labour coalition) have done virtually nothing to give us the community a voice they promised us in 2017.

The labour coalition needs to give us our public voice for all our free speech as we in the province’s, particularly like HB/Gisborne who still get no voice to get our own concerns about our community’s 'lack of regional rail transport”.

These are strongly important issues now that should be widely mentioned on National media, now sice the Climate change issue is high on the public agenda.

This travesty to our loss of rail service began after our rail was damaged by the last National Government under Key/Joyce administration.

These Ministers sacked 75 ‘rail track staff’ in 2011 and spent the money saved to spend on Auckland rail and the consequence of the lack of staff to maintain the rail network contributed to our own regional rail service being damaged and forced the closure of our rail.

http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1302/S00183/kiwirail-admits-lack-of-maintenance-led-to-wash-out.htm

QUOTE;

Thursday, 14 February 2013, 1:35 pm

Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Phil Twyford

Transport Spokesperson

14 February 2013

"KiwiRail admits lack of maintenance led to wash-out

KiwiRail has admitted that its failure to maintain old and damaged culverts was behind the wash out that closed the Gisborne-Napier line, while cuts to its maintenance budget are putting the network at further risk," Labour’s Transport spokesperson Phil Twyford says.

Ever since 2012 after the travesty our community has been ‘deliberately continuously snubbed by the mainstream media' in our role in attempting to exposure this "political scandal ever since 2012".

This rail service was on the cusp of finally providing sustainable increased freight services with a promise given in providing more wagons/locomotives/customers at the time and was reported by Kiwi Rail regional Manager Kim Santos at the time in an article in the Dominion Post entitled “At risk rail can’t cope” http://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news/6170590/At-risk-rail-line-can-t-cope-with-demand

The only conclusion that was reached in the east coast community at the time was this was a ‘planned execution of a rail service’, after the track got washed out by blocked drains, after a rain storm.

This tragic loss and deliberate cutting of track staff by government then was never covered afterwards by the media about this deliberately sabotaged destruction from our publicly owned rail network by the National Government under the Key/Joyce ministers in 2011.

So Labour wake up and give our provinces a "TV media voice now" a you had promised us all when we voted for you!!!!!

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/96745495/labour-promises-freetoair-rnz-tv-channel

Jacinda - "lets do this"

END.





