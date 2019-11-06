Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC - "Labour bring us public media platform voice"

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 11:06 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre


Massey University Senior lecturer Steve Elers warns readers: - "Are we prepared to risk our fourth largest export earner, $5b and 50,000 jobs, for the sake of ‘free speech’ in the form of posters?"

https://thedailyblog.co.nz/2019/11/05/international-money-driving-censorship-on-campus-free-speech-coalition/#comment-480678

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/education/117031575/poster-squabble-puts-massey-university-in-tough-position-balancing-ethics-and-international-market

Our CEAC as an NGO response is; - Well Mr Elers; if the 'universities' are 'restricting and banning out free speech rights' we (the public as voters) desperately need the Labour Government to ‘honour their promise made to us during pre/post 2017 election to setup the voice for us as a free speech public TV channel access platform.

As of now in November 2019, (two years into the Labour coalition) have done virtually nothing to give us the community a voice they promised us in 2017.

The labour coalition needs to give us our public voice for all our free speech as we in the province’s, particularly like HB/Gisborne who still get no voice to get our own concerns about our community’s 'lack of regional rail transport”.

These are strongly important issues now that should be widely mentioned on National media, now sice the Climate change issue is high on the public agenda.

This travesty to our loss of rail service began after our rail was damaged by the last National Government under Key/Joyce administration.

These Ministers sacked 75 ‘rail track staff’ in 2011 and spent the money saved to spend on Auckland rail and the consequence of the lack of staff to maintain the rail network contributed to our own regional rail service being damaged and forced the closure of our rail.

http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1302/S00183/kiwirail-admits-lack-of-maintenance-led-to-wash-out.htm

QUOTE;

Thursday, 14 February 2013, 1:35 pm

Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Phil Twyford

Transport Spokesperson

14 February 2013

"KiwiRail admits lack of maintenance led to wash-out

KiwiRail has admitted that its failure to maintain old and damaged culverts was behind the wash out that closed the Gisborne-Napier line, while cuts to its maintenance budget are putting the network at further risk," Labour’s Transport spokesperson Phil Twyford says.

Ever since 2012 after the travesty our community has been ‘deliberately continuously snubbed by the mainstream media' in our role in attempting to exposure this "political scandal ever since 2012".

This rail service was on the cusp of finally providing sustainable increased freight services with a promise given in providing more wagons/locomotives/customers at the time and was reported by Kiwi Rail regional Manager Kim Santos at the time in an article in the Dominion Post entitled “At risk rail can’t cope” http://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news/6170590/At-risk-rail-line-can-t-cope-with-demand

The only conclusion that was reached in the east coast community at the time was this was a ‘planned execution of a rail service’, after the track got washed out by blocked drains, after a rain storm.

This tragic loss and deliberate cutting of track staff by government then was never covered afterwards by the media about this deliberately sabotaged destruction from our publicly owned rail network by the National Government under the Key/Joyce ministers in 2011.

So Labour wake up and give our provinces a "TV media voice now" a you had promised us all when we voted for you!!!!!

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/96745495/labour-promises-freetoair-rnz-tv-channel

Jacinda - "lets do this"

END.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Paradoxically, when governments say they’re doing things to make us more safe, the effects often make us feel less safe.

Police pursuits for example, have a track record (and a body count) that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category.

The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

 
 

Luxon: Ex-Air New Zealand Boss Wins National's Botany Candidacy

Former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon has been chosen as the National Party's candidate for the Botany electorate... He will contest the seat held by Jami-Lee Ross, now an independent, who quit National in explosive fashion last year. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Court RMA Decision Means Better Marine Protection

Today’s decision upheld the High Court and Environment Court’s rulings that the RMA can be used to protect New Zealand’s coastal marine environment from the negative effects of fishing. More>>

ALSO:

ASEAN & Sheep Placenta Cream: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand. Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 