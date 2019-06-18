Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Millions of dollars for Antarctic research

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Antarctica New Zealand


The Antarctic Science Platform is thrilled to announce $26 million will be awarded to long-term Antarctic research projects.

The projects are led by well-known researchers from multiple universities and research organisations across the country.

Platform Chair Gillian Wratt says it’s exciting for the future of Antarctic research.

“We are funding world-leading research programmes which will help project sea level rise, predict how the ocean will react to climate change and provide insights that will help make communities around the world more resilient,” she says.

Platform Director Associate Professor Nancy Bertler says as the world acts to implement the Paris Agreement, the Platform’s research will provide a detailed assessment of global consequences of Antarctica’s response to warming.

“New Zealand is acknowledged as a leader in this field. This new, coordinated programme builds on decades of frontier research and will support urgent and highly interdisciplinary research, along with new technology, to critically improve future projections,” she says.

Antarctica New Zealand Acting Chief Scientific Advisor, Dr Fiona Shanhun, says this long-term certainty of funding is important for the Antarctic research community.

“It means we can plan research that spans multiple seasons on the ice and collaborate with international Antarctic programmes to achieve globally significant outcomes.

“This research will help New Zealanders understand and adapt to our changing environment,” she says.



The money also supports four research fellowships that will focus specifically on improving the accuracy of future projections.

This funding is part of $49 million dedicated to Antarctic Science in Budget 2017.

The Antarctic Science Platform is hosted by Antarctica New Zealand. For more information about the Platform, projects and researchers involved please visit our website

Researchers from NIWA, GNS Science, Constantia Consulting Ltd, the Universities of Canterbury, Otago, Victoria and Waikato are involved in the projects.

A formal announcement will be made at the New Zealand Antarctic Science Conference in Christchurch this afternoon.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Antarctica New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reference Group Proposal: Motorists, MTI Support Ban On Less Safe Car Imports

A proposal to ban some used car models from being imported into New Zealand is being welcomed by the Motor Industry Association, which says Japan's scraps are being sent here for waste disposal. More>>

ALSO:

Expenses Investigation: ANZ Boss Departs Under Cloud

Last month the bank said chief executive David Hisco was taking extended leave for health reasons. However, today it has said in addition to the health issues, the board was concerned about certain transactions after reviewing Mr Hisco's personal expenses. More>>

ALSO:

Wider Net Ban, Other Threats: Plan To Expand Protection For Maui And Hector’s Dolphins

The Government is taking action to expand and strengthen the protection for Māui and Hector’s dolphins with an updated plan to deal with threats to these native marine mammals. More>>

ALSO:

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 