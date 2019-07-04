Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Turning food waste into bioplastics

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 10:29 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

An ingenious new solution being engineered at the University of Canterbury (UC) aims to turn food waste into valuable chemical components that could be used to make bioplastics.

At UC’s Department of Chemical and Processing Engineering, Dr Alex Yip is leading research into food waste conversion. He is working collaboratively with Hong Kong Polytechnic University to design and develop a catalyst to achieve this.

“The ultimate objective is to produce a high-value product from food waste,” Dr Yip says. “To date, we have completed a proof-of-concept showing that it’s feasible.”

The project’s goal is to extract three key chemical components, including polylactic acid (PLA) and the organic compound 5-HMF, from the food-waste-stream. These could then be used as building blocks to make sustainable bioplastics with various properties to suit consumer needs.

If this innovative project is successful, food waste could have a new use as raw material for valuable bioplastics.

Bioplastics produced from food waste would be 100% recyclable or fully biodegradable. They could be used for products such as biodegradable bin-liners.

“This waste stream carries both opportunity and financial costs,” Dr Yip says. “What we’re trying to do is add value to that waste by converting it into something useful while at the same time responding to another environmental problem in Aotearoa New Zealand, which is the plastic waste problem.”



Being able to convert food waste into bioplastics would deliver the dual benefit of lowering greenhouse gas emissions while reducing the amount of non-biodegradable plastics going into landfills.

The research would be a pioneering breakthrough for catalytic conversion of food waste for this purpose. Long term, the objective is to scale-up the process for commercial application.

“We’re convinced that our process with this specific catalyst is very promising,” says Dr Yip.

Dr Yip was recently awarded the 2019 New Zealand-Chinese Youth Scientist Award by the New Zealand-Chinese Scientist Association. Dr Yip received the award for his significant contributions to zeolite catalysis science, and advancing research and commercialisation opportunities that benefit New Zealand and Chinese societies.


ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Review Of RBNZ: CBL Failure A 'Dramatic' Example Of Need For Supervision

The failure of CBL Insurance was a "dramatic" example of the inadequacies of prudential regulation and supervision for insurers and backs the case for greater resourcing, according to a report on how the Reserve Bank handled the case. More>>

ALSO:

ANZ Threatens To Bail: Robertson Calls For Maturity Over Bank Capital

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has waded into the Reserve Bank's contentious bank capital proposals to remind "all parties" that they are still being consulted on in a process that requires "mature debate". More>>

ALSO:

Pessimism: NZ Business Confidence Hits 10-Year Low

New Zealand business confidence fell to more than a 10-year low in the June quarter, with manufacturers the gloomiest sector. More>>

ALSO:

Innovation: Agri-Tech Sector To Pioneer Govt Transformation Strategy

In what was probably his last public act as Economic Development Minister before handing the portfolio to Phil Twyford after last week's Cabinet reshuffle, Parker released both a general guide to the industry transformation plan concept and a draft ITP for the agri-tech sector this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Nice Spots: Northland, Bay Of Islands On Lonely Planet Top 10 List

The Bay of Islands and Northland have been named by travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the best places to visit in the Asia Pacific region. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 