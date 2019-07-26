Hill Laboratories founder honoured with International Award

MEDIA RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

26 July 2019

Hill Laboratories founder honoured with International Science Award

Dr Roger Hill from New Zealand’s leading analytical testing lab, Hill Laboratories, has been awarded the J Benton Jones Jr Award, at the 16th International Symposium on Soil and Plant Analysis.

The International Symposia, held this year in Wageningen, The Netherlands, are held biennially at various locations around the world, and organised by the U.S. Soil and Plant Analysis Council.

This award is given out during each Symposia, in recognition of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the scientific profession of soil and plant analysis.

The namesake of this award, J Benton Jones, was instrumental in organising the inaugural Soil and Plant Analysis Council over 45 years ago, and the development of the first International Symposium of Soil and Plant Analysis meeting held in Fresno, California in 1989.

Over the past 30 years this unique award has been presented to 15 individuals across eight countries.

Dr Hill, with his wife Anne, established Hill Laboratories thirty-five years ago, and remains active in providing both strategic leadership and a considerable amount of technical knowledge to the company.

“I am extremely honoured to receive this award, as it places me in some very prestigious company,” says Hill.

“It is also a recognition of some of the innovative and world-leading developments we have undertaken at Hill Laboratories over the years, including the development of reliable near infra-red testing of soils, that was integrated into our routine testing procedures.







“The design and construction of an automated soil extraction robot in the early 2000’s was a world first as well.”

The next Symposia is scheduled to be held in Canada in 2021.

Hill Laboratories is a 100 per cent privately owned analytical testing laboratory with three major testing areas: agriculture, environmental and food. The company is well-known nationally and internationally as the largest privately-owned testing laboratory in New Zealand.

As well as its Hamilton site, Hill Laboratories has labs in Christchurch, Blenheim, Auckland and Wellington.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

