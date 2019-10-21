Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Low pressure sets trend for cold week ahead

Monday, 21 October 2019, 11:48 am
Press Release: MetService


21 October 2019


Low pressure sets trend for cold week ahead

MetService is predicting a series of fronts to cross the country today and the rest of the week which will bring wet, cold and windy weather for much of New Zealand. As it is following a regular Spring pattern, these systems are rather mobile and move over the country relatively quickly. Cold southwesterlies follow these fronts which will lead to a cooler than average week ahead.

Tomorrow, a deepening low-pressure system crosses the South Island producing a strong cold southerly behind it. MetService has a Heavy Snow Watch in force for Canterbury and the Kaikoura Ranges tomorrow evening.

MetService Meteorologist Kyle Lee explains, “The whole South Island can expect to see wet and windy weather tomorrow, with snow lowering to as low as 300 metres in inland parts of Canterbury, with the heaviest snow above 500 metres. Although it is not common to get snow this low at this time of year, we’ve seen it before during those cooler, more unsettled spring seasons.”

As the low pressure makes its way northwards on Wednesday, the North Island will have its turn for Severe Weather. Rain and strong winds will move over the Island with snow lowering to affect the highest roads over the Central Plateau at about 800-900 metres.

“Maximum temperatures over lower parts of the North Island on Wednesday will be as low as 6C below average for this time of year. Wairarapa, Masterton and Dannevirke can expect about 10C with a drop to around 0C overnight,” says Lee.

The rest of the week sees a slow improving trend, with showers mainly affecting western and southern areas. However, the country’s temperatures struggle to recover after the cold blast and remain on the cooler side.

There is some good news for Labour Weekend though. From Friday, the weather looks to be more settled for much of Aotearoa, New Zealand, especially for the start of the long weekend over the North Island.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 