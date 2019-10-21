Low pressure sets trend for cold week ahead



21 October 2019



Low pressure sets trend for cold week ahead



MetService is predicting a series of fronts to cross the country today and the rest of the week which will bring wet, cold and windy weather for much of New Zealand. As it is following a regular Spring pattern, these systems are rather mobile and move over the country relatively quickly. Cold southwesterlies follow these fronts which will lead to a cooler than average week ahead.

Tomorrow, a deepening low-pressure system crosses the South Island producing a strong cold southerly behind it. MetService has a Heavy Snow Watch in force for Canterbury and the Kaikoura Ranges tomorrow evening.

MetService Meteorologist Kyle Lee explains, “The whole South Island can expect to see wet and windy weather tomorrow, with snow lowering to as low as 300 metres in inland parts of Canterbury, with the heaviest snow above 500 metres. Although it is not common to get snow this low at this time of year, we’ve seen it before during those cooler, more unsettled spring seasons.”

As the low pressure makes its way northwards on Wednesday, the North Island will have its turn for Severe Weather. Rain and strong winds will move over the Island with snow lowering to affect the highest roads over the Central Plateau at about 800-900 metres.

“Maximum temperatures over lower parts of the North Island on Wednesday will be as low as 6C below average for this time of year. Wairarapa, Masterton and Dannevirke can expect about 10C with a drop to around 0C overnight,” says Lee.

The rest of the week sees a slow improving trend, with showers mainly affecting western and southern areas. However, the country’s temperatures struggle to recover after the cold blast and remain on the cooler side.

There is some good news for Labour Weekend though. From Friday, the weather looks to be more settled for much of Aotearoa, New Zealand, especially for the start of the long weekend over the North Island.



