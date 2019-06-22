World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

DPRK: Dark clouds on the horizon of peace without rights

Saturday, 22 June 2019, 12:35 pm
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA/SEOUL (21 June 2019) – “North Korea is at a historical crossroads. If the right and just decisions are made, a peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula will appear on the horizon,” said UN human rights expert Tomas Ojea Quintana.

At the end of a five-day mission to Seoul, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, expressed regret that he did not see any sign of improvement in North Koreans’ human rights.

“I urge the Government of North Korea to fundamentally reform the human rights mechanisms in order to achieve peace and development,” he said in a statement.

“To start with, be open about kwanliso (political prison camps). Stop sending repatriated escapees to kwanliso. Inform the prisoners’ family members of where they are. The family members I met, as well as millions of other families, deserve knowing whether their beloved ones are alive and how they are doing.

“In this regard, I call upon the Government of China not to repatriate North Korean escapees. I am glad that China takes humanitarian principles into consideration in deciding on the fate of the escapees. I strongly hope that they give the primary consideration to what will happen to the escapees if repatriated to North Korea.

“I am concerned that public executions seem to be still happening. People continue to live in fear of such brutal acts and of being sent to kwanliso.



“One the other hand, North Koreans I met are thirsty for information and freedoms. I urge the Government of North Korea to develop the conditions where people can securely engage in commercial activities to make their own livings. It should also relax the control over access to information. Watching South Korean soap operas and listening to foreign music does not necessarily make them anti-State.

“I would like to stress once again that without basic human rights for the people, there will be no long-lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

Widely Ignored Report: 40,000 Dead Venezuelans Under US Sanctions

A new report on April 25 by a respected think tank has estimated that US sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017 have caused around 40,000 deaths... Additional sanctions imposed in January 2019 are likely to lead to tens of thousands of further deaths. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Left-Wing Victory In Spain

Portugal and Spain continue to be striking exceptions to the rise of rightwing populism in Europe, a fact that’s commonly explained by the relatively recent experience both countries have had of living under fascist regimes. (Franco in Spain, and Salazar in Portugal.)

That horrific past still seems very much alive in the minds of voters... More>>

Easter Bombings Kill Hundreds: UN, World Leaders Condemn Sri Lanka Attacks

More than 200 have been killed and hundreds injured by a series of explosions inside churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as Christians gathered for services to celebrate Easter.. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 