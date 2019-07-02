African Swine Fever is rapidly spreading

FAO GIEWS Report – 2 July 2019 - East and Southeast Asia Focus

African Swine Fever is rapidly spreading in East and Southeast Asia threatening food security and livelihoods of households relying on pig farming (full report: http://www.fao.org/3/ca5273en/ca5273en.pdf )

Highlights:

• African Swine Fever continues to spread within East and Southeast Asia, leading to the death

and the culling of millions of pigs.

• The disease poses a serious threat to the livelihood and food security of large numbers of people

relying on the production and processing of pigs. Pig meat accounts for almost half of the meat

quantity produced in the subregion and is a key source of animal protein and income.

• The disease is having a significant impact on global markets, with prices of pig meat rising

rapidly between February and May 2019.









© Scoop Media

