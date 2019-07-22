18th Hospital Management Asia to be held in Hanoi

HANOI, VIETNAM, July 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Hospital Management Asia 2019, the annual event for Asian healthcare leaders, will be held September 11-12, 2019, at the National Convention Centre of Vietnam.

Hospital management and healthcare professionals from around the Asia Pacific region will gather at HMA to exchange ideas and insights on evolving business models, innovative technologies and improvements on the management of healthcare systems.

Attendees can expect to tackle topics such as the latest technologies for healthcare, cost reduction and patient safety to increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. The conference will also discuss Healthcare 4.0, investments in hospitals and healthcare across Asia, and winning the war for healthcare talent, among others.

This year, the conference will feature five main streams, including a new one for C-level leaders which will discuss financial sustainability through investments, the impact of public policy for hospital services and how to address the challenges in the implementation of value-based care. Other streams include Safety, Quality & Accreditation; Patient Care & Engagement; Talent Management; and Healthcare 4.0.

Running alongside the conference is the Asian Hospital Management Awards that recognise and honour hospitals in the Asia Pacific that implement best practices. All projects submitted by Vietnamese hospitals will also be eligible for the 'Most Improved Local Hospital' category -- a special award for entries by Vietnamese hospitals only.







Madam Prof. Nguyen Thi Kim Tien, Minister of Health for Vietnam, said, "The government has developed an action plan to improve healthcare in Vietnam on all fronts. One of the best opportunities to further our mission towards reform lies at Hospital Management Asia, with several stellar case studies from across the region."

"Healthcare is accelerating exponentially in Asia and there is no better place to keep up with the latest in the industry to meet the demands of their respective communities. The Ministry is pleased to host the event for the second time, and I am excited to be part of the movement to bring hospitals, investors and solution providers together to help our hospitals provide better service and the best patient outcomes possible."

Madam Prof. Tien will also be leading the Ministers of Health Panel, alongside YB Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Minister of Health for Malaysia, and Dr. Kidong Park, Country Representative - Vietnam, World Health Organization.

"Siemens Healthineers is proud to be associated with Hospital Management Asia as a title sponsor for the third consecutive year. This year at HMA, we are focusing on how we enable healthcare providers to deliver high-value care at low cost by means of expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, and improving patient experience, all enabled by digitalizing healthcare," said Elisabeth Staudinger, President of Siemens Healthineers Asia Pacific.

"We look forward to this opportunity of interacting with the C-level community while understanding their demands and concerns in Southeast Asia."

HMA is organized by Clarion Events and co-hosted by the Ministry of Health, Vietnam. For more information and registration details, please go to vwww.hospitalmanagementasia.com.

* 2019 Conference Agenda: https://www.hospitalmanagementasia.com/conference/agenda/

About Hospital Management Asia 2019

Hospital Management Asia (HMA) is an annual platform for Asian hospital owners, C-level executives, directors and healthcare leaders to network, collaborate and share insights on healthcare management best practices and regional solutions for shaping the future of the industry. In its 18th year, the event will gather 80+ speakers and 1,000+ hospital owners, C-level executives, directors, clinicians and healthcare leaders from the Asia Pacific on 11-12 September in Hanoi, Vietnam. Hospital Management Asia 2019 is co-hosted by the Ministry of Health, Vietnam and supported by 19 top hospitals associations in Asia. Visitwww.hospitalmanagementasia.com.

About Clarion Events

Founded in 1947, Clarion Events is one of the world's leading event organisers, producing and delivering innovative and market-leading events. Our 950 employees in 13 offices worldwide specialise in delivering first-class marketing, networking, and information solutions in high-value sectors, both in mature and emerging geographies. Clarion's customers use our exhibitions, conferences, trade shows, and websites to target new business, demonstrate their products, build deeper relationships with clients and identify new opportunities for performance improvement. Our core markets include energy, defence and security, telecoms, payments, retail, infrastructure, and resources. Please seewww.clarionevents.com.



