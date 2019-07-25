World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Global study shows Australia shark hotspots need protection

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Humane Society International

Major global study shows Australia's shark hotspots need protection from industrial fishing

July 25, 2019 — Threatened sharks in Australian waters need bigger areas free from industrial fishing, say the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) andHumane Society International (HSI), after a major new study revealed an alarming overlap between longline fishing and shark hotspots.

The southern Great Barrier Reef was found to be one area globally where the overlap between shark hotspots and industrial fishing activity was most prevalent.

The study, published in the scientific journal Nature, analysed 15 years of satellite tracking data from 1804 sharks across 23 species, including some of the most iconic species in the world.

Hotspots for sharks were also highlighted in the south and north west Australian areas of the Indian Ocean and the East Australian current that runs down the east of the country in the Pacific.

The research then analysed the movement of longline fishing vessels in the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans finding that for several shark species, a third or more of their roaming habitat was exposed to fishing.

In waters around Australia, great white sharks, tiger sharks and porbeagles all had at least a quarter of their habitats visited by longline fishing vessels. Globally threatened mako sharks were also at risk from tuna fisheries around Australia.



Almost two thirds of the 23 species analysed are assessed as either Endangered or Threatened globally by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

For the first time the study shows clearly the ocean areas where sharks like to move, with waters off the south of Australia, in the Northwest and on the east of the country highlighted as favourite spots for sharks.

Dr Leonardo Guida, shark scientist at AMCS, said: "This confirms what we've always feared – sharks simply don't have enough places to swim that are free from the key threat of industrial fishing.

"We know from other studies that shark numbers are plummeting. Now we see this overlap between shark's favourite places and the thousands of hooks that dangle from fishing lines that are kilometres long.”

Nicola Beynon, Head of Campaigns at HSI, said: "Australia must protect shark hotspots and critical habitats and be a life raft for these species.

"Next month, governments at a major wildlife conservation meeting in Geneva will be debating new trade measures for mako sharks. This report is yet more compelling evidence for governments to vote yes to that important proposal.”

The study, Global spatial risk assessment of sharks under the footprint of fisheries, is published today in Nature.

AMCS and HSI have joined together to protect sharks with their Shark Champions campaign that has so far recruited tens of thousands of Australians to advocate for better shark protection.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Humane Society International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

Food Security: African Swine Fever Rapidly Spreading In Asia

African Swine Fever is rapidly spreading in East and Southeast Asia threatening food security and livelihoods of households relying on pig farming... More>>

ALSO:

"NZ Leadership Needed": Japan Resume Commercial Whaling

The Green Party is deeply concerned by Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling, Green Party Animal Welfare Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 