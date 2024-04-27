Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Marta Hurtado On Burkina Faso

Saturday, 27 April 2024, 5:43 am
Press Release: UN Human Rights Office

“We are deeply disturbed by reports of the killing of large numbers of civilians, including children, in several villages in the Yatenga and Soum provinces in northern Burkina Faso in recent months in an overall context of fighting between armed groups and Burkinabè forces.

While we have not been able to independently verify these reports due to lack of access, it is crucial that allegations of such serious violations and abuses by various actors are brought to light and that the transitional authorities promptly undertake thorough, impartial and effective investigations. Perpetrators need to be held accountable and victims’ rights to truth, justice and reparations must be upheld. Fighting impunity and pursuing accountability is paramount to ensure people trust in the rule of law and social cohesion.

We are also concerned by the temporary suspension of at least two international media outlets following their reports on some of these incidents. Restrictions on media freedom and civic space must stop immediately. Freedom of expression including the right of access to information is crucial in any society, and even more so in the context of the transition in Burkina Faso.”

