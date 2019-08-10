UN Committee Against Torture publishes findings

GENEVA (9 August, 2019) – The UN Committee Against Torture has published its findings on the rights record of countries it examined during its latest session: Bangladesh, Greece, Poland, and Togo.

The findings, officially termed concluding observations, contain positive aspects of the respective State is implementing the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, highlight main matters of concern and make recommendations.

The concluding observations are now available on-line on the session Web page.

The Committee Against Torture will next meet from 11 November to 6 December, 2019 to review the following countries: Burkina Faso, Cyprus, Latvia, Niger, Portugal, and Uzbekistan.

More information is available on the upcoming session’s Web page.

© Scoop Media

