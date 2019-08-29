World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Jeremy Corbyn responds to plans to suspend Parliament

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 12:39 pm
Press Release: UK Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn responds to government plans to suspend Parliament

Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, responding to government plans to suspend Parliament, said:

“I am appalled at the recklessness of Johnson’s government, which talks about sovereignty and yet is seeking to suspend parliament to avoid scrutiny of its plans for a reckless No Deal Brexit. This is an outrage and a threat to our democracy.

“That is why Labour has been working across Parliament to hold this reckless government to account, and prevent a disastrous No Deal which parliament has already ruled out.

“If Johnson has confidence in his plans he should put them to the people in a general election or public vote.”


