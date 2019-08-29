Jeremy Corbyn responds to plans to suspend Parliament

Jeremy Corbyn responds to government plans to suspend Parliament

Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, responding to government plans to suspend Parliament, said:

“I am appalled at the recklessness of Johnson’s government, which talks about sovereignty and yet is seeking to suspend parliament to avoid scrutiny of its plans for a reckless No Deal Brexit. This is an outrage and a threat to our democracy.

“That is why Labour has been working across Parliament to hold this reckless government to account, and prevent a disastrous No Deal which parliament has already ruled out.

“If Johnson has confidence in his plans he should put them to the people in a general election or public vote.”





