Stand for the Amazon

Friday, 6 September 2019, 8:27 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand


Friday, 6th September - Greenpeace is joining hundreds of people at a protest outside the Embassy of Brazil in Wellington at lunchtime today.

The demonstration is being led by members of the local Brazilian community.

Greenpeace will be delivering a petition signed by more than 100,000 people calling on the Brazilian Government to protect the Amazon.

It comes as fires continue to blaze through the world’s largest rainforest.

The majority of these fires are being linked directly to deforestation for cattle ranching.

Deforestation in the Amazon has spiked again this year. This threatens the lives of the indigenous and traditional communities who live there. It also endangers one of the world’s most important natural buffers against climate change.

Demonstrators are calling on the Bolsonaro Government to bring an immediate halt to deforestation for cattle ranching and support the communities who live there to sustainably manage this critical ecosystem.

