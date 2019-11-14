World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Big Telecom asks Trudeau to reject affordable Internet

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:49 am
Press Release: OpenMedia

November 13, 2019 — Today Bell has asked the Trudeau government to overturn the CRTC’s August decision that lowered wholesale Internet rates and reimbursed smaller providers for being grossly overcharged for years. If the Trudeau government were to overturn the CRTC’s decision, it would dramatically impact the future of competition in Canada’s Internet market, and the fate of smaller Internet providers.

After the CRTC’s August decision with the final wholesale rates was announced, a number of smaller providers immediately passed the savings on to their customers, demonstrating the clear connection between fair rates and affordable Internet. Today’s filing shows just how desperate incumbents are to maintain their stronghold over the marketplace, at any cost.

A petition to the Governor in Council is a “relatively seldom-exercised governmental appeal procedure” – but one that Big Telecom has tried to use before. Immediately following the last federal election, Bell used the same tactic to try and overturn the CRTC’s decision to require it to provide wholesale access to smaller providers for next-generation fibre Internet. In that case, the government made the right decision, and rejected the outrageous request, with the support of almost 80,000 Canadians who spoke out against the appeal. OpenMedia is optimistic that the same conclusion will be made again here.

“This is just ridiculous. First Big Telecom threw a temper tantrum, threatening to punish rural residents with bad Internet. Then they appealed to the federal court. Now they’re using an obscure rarely used appeal procedure to ask cabinet for a ‘do over’? The whole thing reeks of desperation,” said OpenMedia Executive Director Laura Tribe.

Tribe continued, “Big Telecom’s already tried this play before, right after the last election – and the government rightly rejected it, recognizing it for what it was: a desperate move with no standing. Since then, the government has issued a new policy direction for the CRTC focusing on customers and affordability, and even more recently made promises during the election to bring more affordable Internet services to Canadians. Big Telecom’s move today completely ignores the way the winds are blowing. The time for affordable Internet in Canada is coming, and they need to get on board, or get out of the way.”

About OpenMedia

OpenMedia works to keep the Internet open, affordable, and surveillance-free. We create community-driven campaigns to engage, educate, and empower people to safeguard the Internet.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from OpenMedia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 