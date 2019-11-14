ORC reminds private bore users to regularly test water

The Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) state of the environment (SoE) monitoring bores have detected elevated levels of E. coli in two Otago locations. ORC immediately notified the bore users and the Southern District Health Board.

The bores in question, on the Taieri Plains near the Maungatua Ranges and in the Lower Waitaki Plains, are not used for drinking water.

The results are a pertinent reminder for anyone using a private bore for drinking water to have it regularly tested and to ensure the bore head is well secured. Water users should boil water or access an alternative water source if they are uncertain about its safety.

E. coli is a subset of faecal bacteria. Any water that contains E. coli above drinking water standards is considered unsuitable to drink without treatment (chlorination, ozonation, boiling, or adequate filtration).

Anyone concerned about health risks should contact their GP, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice from trained registered nurses.

For information on ‘How to protect your well water’, visit https://www.orc.govt.nz/media/5634/bore-brochure.pdf





