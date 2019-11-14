ORC reminds private bore users to regularly test water
Thursday, 14 November 2019, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council
The Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) state of the
environment (SoE) monitoring bores have detected elevated
levels of E. coli in two Otago locations. ORC
immediately notified the bore users and the Southern
District Health Board.
The bores in question, on the
Taieri Plains near the Maungatua Ranges and in the Lower
Waitaki Plains, are not used for drinking water.
The
results are a pertinent reminder for anyone using a private
bore for drinking water to have it regularly tested and to
ensure the bore head is well secured. Water users should
boil water or access an alternative water source if they are
uncertain about its safety.
E. coli is a subset of
faecal bacteria. Any water that contains E. coli
above drinking water standards is considered unsuitable to
drink without treatment (chlorination, ozonation, boiling,
or adequate filtration).
Anyone concerned about health
risks should contact their GP, or call Healthline on 0800
611 116 for free advice from trained registered
nurses.
For information on ‘How to protect your well
water’, visit https://www.orc.govt.nz/media/5634/bore-brochure.pdf
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test
Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.
“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.
Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>