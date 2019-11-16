Whanganui Police seek vehicle after robbery
Saturday, 16 November 2019, 4:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Whanganui Police seek vehicle after
robbery"
Whanganui Police is seeking the help from the
community to locate a white Toyota Corolla Station wagon,
registration FUN993.
This vehicle was stolen during a
robbery outside Trafalgar Square bus stop this morning at
about 5:30am.
There is signwriting along each side of the
car however this may have already been removed.
A large
amount of electrical equipment and tools were also taken in
the robbery.
This vehicle may be anywhere in the wider
Manawatu-Whanganui area.
The owner of the vehicle suffered
serious injuries as a result of the attack and remains in
Whanganui Hospital.
Police are asking anyone with any
information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or who have
any information about the robbery to contact Police on the
non-emergency number 105 and quote file number 191116/8861
or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>