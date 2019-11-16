Whanganui Police seek vehicle after robbery

"Whanganui Police seek vehicle after robbery"



Whanganui Police is seeking the help from the community to locate a white Toyota Corolla Station wagon, registration FUN993.

This vehicle was stolen during a robbery outside Trafalgar Square bus stop this morning at about 5:30am.

There is signwriting along each side of the car however this may have already been removed.

A large amount of electrical equipment and tools were also taken in the robbery.

This vehicle may be anywhere in the wider Manawatu-Whanganui area.

The owner of the vehicle suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack and remains in Whanganui Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or who have any information about the robbery to contact Police on the non-emergency number 105 and quote file number 191116/8861 or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

