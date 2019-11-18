The Duchess of Cornwall to visit Shine

The Duchess of Cornwall to meet people working to end domestic violence in New Zealand

Shine is delighted to be hosting Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall and representatives from organisations working to end domestic violence and support victims on Tuesday 19 November.

The Duchess of Cornwall is committed to highlighting the issue of domestic violence and lending her support to the work of domestic violence agencies, like Shine.

Shine General Manager Jane Drumm QSO is grateful for the attention that Her Royal Highness will bring to this often hidden issue.

“It is significant that a member of the Royal Family is prepared to take a stand on the issue of domestic violence. Despite this being a short visit to New Zealand, we are delighted that The Duchess is taking the time to find out more how our nation is tackling this global epidemic.”

There will be discussion on topics specific to New Zealand including recent changes to legislation, such as the new offence of strangulation and the increased workplace obligations, and culturally responsive services for Maori in responding to domestic violence.

Representatives from the NZ Police and Te Roopu O Te Whanau Rangimarie O Tamaki Makaurau will be present, as will Westpac and the Ministry of Justice, early adopters of Shine’s workplace domestic violence programme.

The Duchess of Cornwall will also have an opportunity to speak with staff at Shine who work on the frontlines.



