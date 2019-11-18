Update: Man sought in relation to Invercargill homicide
Monday, 18 November 2019, 2:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please
attribute to Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area
Commander
Police are continuing to investigate the death
of a 22-year-old woman who was found deceased in
Invercargill yesterday.
Officers are seeking to locate
31-year-old Samuel Samson in relation to the
incident.
Samson is considered dangerous and should not be
approached.
Anyone who has seen Samson or has information
regarding his whereabouts should call 111
immediately.
Information can also be provided anonymously
through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Specialist
investigators are continuing to work at the North Road
address where the victim was located around 11am yesterday.
Police are providing support to her family at this
difficult time.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords
The key changes include:
- Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords.
- Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement...
- Improve compliance with the law by increasing financial penalties and introducing new tools to take direct action against parties who are not meeting their obligations. More>>