Update: Man sought in relation to Invercargill homicide







Please attribute to Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area Commander

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 22-year-old woman who was found deceased in Invercargill yesterday.

Officers are seeking to locate 31-year-old Samuel Samson in relation to the incident.

Samson is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who has seen Samson or has information regarding his whereabouts should call 111 immediately.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Specialist investigators are continuing to work at the North Road address where the victim was located around 11am yesterday.

Police are providing support to her family at this difficult time.

ENDS





