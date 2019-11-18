Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public opportunity to see The Prince and Duchess

Monday, 18 November 2019, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Aucklanders will get a chance to see The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a public walk in the Viaduct Harbour tomorrow afternoon.

The walk will be across the Wynyard Crossing, a bridge linking the Viaduct Harbour to the Wynyard Quarter, where the public will be able to gather. The walk will include a short outdoor engagement with Emirates Team New Zealand as they continue preparations for the America’s Cup yacht race being hosted in Auckland in 2021.

Before the walk The Prince will meet with volunteers from Sea Cleaners, who clear plastic from the coastal waters around New Zealand. His Royal Highness will then board a vessel and join the crew on a short plastic patrol around the Harbour.

During their second full day of engagements in New Zealand Their Royal Highnesses will receive a formal welcome at a ceremony at Government House in Auckland. The Prince will have audiences with the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and the Leader of the Opposition, Simon Bridges.

The Duchess of Cornwall will join a roundtable discussion organised by the domestic violence organisation, Shine, together with survivors and national campaigners. She will also join discussions hosted by the Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy, at Government House. In attendance will be Jude Kelly, who launched the Women of the World global movement in London in 2010, celebrating women and girls and looking at the obstacles that stop them from achieving their potential.

The Prince will join a Prince’s Trust tea at Mantells in Mt Eden. The Prince’s Trust New Zealand was set up in 2018 to support initiatives that work with youth.

In the evening Their Royal Highnesses will be at a community reception at Government House which will provide an opportunity to meet representatives of a variety of communities and sectors.

During their week-long visit The Prince and The Duchess will travel to the Bay of Islands on Wednesday and visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. They will also travel to Christchurch later in the week and the Prince of Wales will visit Kaikōura.

Events from Wednesday onwards.

Wednesday 20 November – Bay of Islands

Afternoon

The Prince and The Duchess visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The Prince attends a Prince’s Trust event at Queenstown Resort College’s Tai Tokerau campus

The Duchess visits Kerikeri Primary School

The Prince of Wales visits Paihia fire station

Thursday 21 November – No public engagements

Friday 22 November – Christchurch

Morning

The Prince and The Duchess visit Tuahiwi Marae

Afternoon

The Prince and The Duchess visit Cashmere High school

The Prince attends a reception at Tūranga Library for the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project

The Duchess attends a Royal Commonwealth Society young writers’ workshop at Tūranga Library

The Prince inspects Christ Church Cathedral

The Prince and The Duchess take part in a public walk in Cathedral Square

The Duchess visits the Salvation Army for a series of Active Elderly events

The Duchess will meet people involved in three programmes in the Christchurch area designed to support elderly people to be healthy and socially engaged and connected with the wider community.

The Prince gives the state of the environment address at Lincoln University


Saturday 23 November – Christchurch / Kaikōura

Morning

The Duchess visits the Battered Women’s Trust, Christchurch

The Battered Women’s Trust is a not for profit organisation dedicated to supporting families to live violence free.

The Duchess visits the Botanic Gardens, Christchurch

Afternoon

The Prince visits Takahanga Marae, Kaikōura

The Prince takes part in a public walk in Kaikōura

The Prince attends The Future is Bright event at Kaikōura Memorial Hall

The Prince visits the Hutton’s Shearwater site, Kaikōura

The Prince departs Kaikōura


