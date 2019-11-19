Family-friendly fun at Your Neighbourhood event

This Saturday (23 November) is an exciting chance to get hands on with the nuts and bolts of Hamilton City Council, by climbing a tree with an arborist, crawling through a mega-sized waterpipe, building a bridge and lots more.

The next instalment of our Your Neighbourhood event series takes place at Minogue Park in Forest Lake from 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturday.

The Your Neighbourhood events are an initiative to share information and allow people to interact with the scale of work we do to keep Hamilton running.

Saturday’s event will feature more than 20 Council services, showcased in a range of family-friendly activities.

These include digging for hidden treasures in a sandpit worksite, riding the obstacle course from our Kids on Bikes programme, taking a selfie while sitting in a digger, and searching for a toby (water shut-off valve) using a metal detector.

There’ll also be cool prizes to win plus live music and a free sausage sizzle. The Mayor and Councillors will be behind the BBQ, come and have a chat with them while your banger’s being cooked.

Communication and Engagement Manager Natalie Palmer is excited to highlight the work the Council does that typically goes unnoticed.

“We’re lifting the lid on how the city works,” she says. “You’ll get to meet some of the people and see some of the technology that goes into providing services like delivering drinking water to your tap, treating your wastewater, and looking after the city’s trees.

“This is the work you don’t have to think about but that takes a lot of people who are experts in their field to make happen.”

Launched in 2018, Your Neighbourhood events have so far been held in Peacocke, Rototuna, Crawshaw and Claudelands, attracting hundreds of people to each location.

“We’re committed to thinking differently about how we can connect the community with the work Council does,” says Ms Palmer. “The Your Neighbourhood series is all about us going out into our communities and having genuine conversations with people about the things that matter to them.

“We’ve come up with heaps of fun activities with something for the whole family, so it promises to be an awesome day out.”

Parking at the venue will be limited so please park on surrounding streets or use another form of transport. If you want to ride the Kids on Bikes obstacle course, you’ll need to bring your own bike and helmet.

If it’s raining, the event will be postponed to Saturday 30 November. For updates, visit our Facebook page.

Your Neighbourhood – Minogue Park

Enter from Moore St or Walsh St, Forest Lake

Saturday 23 November 2019

10.30am to 1.30pm





© Scoop Media

