Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunedin fraudster arrested and $6m assets restrained

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 4:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

A 43-year-old New Zealand businessman has appeared in the Dunedin District Court today, following his arrest for using altered invoices to undervalue imported heavy machinery and evading at least $1.4 million in GST payments at the border.

The man currently faces three charges, including defrauding Customs revenue, offences in relation to declarations and documents that are known to be faulty, and obtaining by deception.

Customs began investigating the man’s business earlier this year after discovering that he had used an altered invoice to significantly undervalue an imported consignment of heavy machinery. An initial audit of 25 imported consignments by the businessman’s company showed that most of the consignments had been undervalued.

Customs records show the business has imported over 200 consignments since 2013, and the undervaluations are believed to have spanned the six-year period. An initial analysis of the imported consignment documents show that at least 90 of them had been undervalued, by a total of $9.6 million, resulting in $1.4 million in GST payments being evaded.

Customs investigators, with the assistance of Dunedin Police, carried out search warrants in Dunedin and Cromwell today leading to the man’s arrest.

Southern Police Asset Recovery Unit also restrained property to the value of approximately $6 million.

Customs Investigations Manager Bruce Berry says Customs actively targets revenue evasion, and this businessman has deliberately tried to circumvent the border systems in place to collect Government revenue.

“Defrauding Customs of revenue is fraud and a serious crime, with a penalty of up to five years in jail. Heavy machinery doesn’t attract additional tariff duties, but GST must still be paid. All businesses should be aware of this, and fraudsters will be prosecuted,” Mr Berry says.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Murray, Manager: Asset Recovery, says the police asset recovery units will work closely with all law enforcement agencies to ensure that persons do not financially benefit from their criminal activity and the purpose of the criminal proceeds recovery act is to hold people to account for any unlawfully earned income.

“Working closely with NZ Customs ensures that whatever the crime the criminal proceeds recovery act is about ensuring that crime does not pay.”

If you have suspicions about someone involved in border-related fraud, such as undervaluations or misdeclarations, call either 0800 4 CUSTOMS (0800 428 786) in confidence, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Customs Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:


SPECIAL GUNS FOR FOREIGN SECURITY:


MORE ARMED POLICE:

Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

The Government is delivering on its promise to protect New Zealanders’ interests by applying a new national interest test to the sales of our most sensitive and high risk assets to overseas buyers... More>>

ALSO:

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 