Police issue warning after disorder incident

Please attribute to Acting Inspector Mark Clayton, Youth and Communities Manager, Auckland Police

Police are aware of discussions on social media about plans for a large gathering of young people in Auckland this Friday afternoon.

This follows a large disorder incident at Mission Bay Reserve last Friday afternoon where a number of youths were arrested for disorder.

We are planning accordingly and there will be an increased Police presence in the area as well as on trains and at train stations throughout Tāmaki Makaurau.

Police will not tolerate violent or disorderly behaviour.

We have been in discussions with several schools, which are discouraging their students from attending any such gathering tomorrow, and are warning against anyone planning to engage in disorderly behaviour.

Our officers are continuing to monitor any communication in relation to this on social media.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

