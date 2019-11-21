Arrests made in relation to college fire

Hutt Valley Police investigating an arson at a school in September have now arrested two people in relation to the incident.

On the evening of Sunday 1 September, a large section of Upper Hutt College was extensively damaged by a fire, causing about $1.5 million damage.

The damage led to the school being closed for two weeks, which meant significant disruption for the community.

On 20 and 21 November 2019, Hutt Valley CIB executed two search warrants in Upper Hutt and one search warrant in Palmerston North respectively.

During these warrants Police located evidential material and arrested two people in relation to the arson.

They are due to appear in Youth Court at a later date.

Fires such as these cause enormous harm to our community and can cause costly damage.

Police hope these arrests reassure the community that we are committed to investigating acts of wilful damage and arson thoroughly, and holding those responsible to account.





