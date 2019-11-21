Run New Zealand



On December 1st Run The World is launching Run New Zealand. www.runnewzealand.co.nz. Run New Zealand is a virtual running App designed to get the general public more active and healthy through structured running and walking. It is available to EVERYONE, you don’t have to be the fastest or the fittest to be part of Run New Zealand. Members log their run distance to our App, and we track them – virtually – on a 4,710km journey around both the North and South Island of NZ. Check out our promo video here.

Run The World was established in 2014 and has thousands of members already on virtual journeys around Australia, the UK and Ireland, the USA and Europe. Run NZ becomes our 5th map – opening up a world of opportunities for people to stay motivated and inspired to run; all the time learning about the country as they go. You see every time a member reaches a town on their virtual journey, we shoot them an email which tells them a bit about the place.....so as well as being a health App, we are educational and unique as well.

We want as many locals to come and see first hand how we operate by attending our launch – details are below.

Run New Zealand launch

WHERE: Aotea Square Auckland

WHEN: Sunday December 1st

TIME: 7am

WHAT: a Brief introduction into Run New Zealand and how it works, followed by a group run from 5km – 8km. Special introduction offers and light breakfast provided after the run. A great chance to start your journey, be one of the first to join Run New Zealand, and meet fellow runners.

