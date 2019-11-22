Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Boult announcement

Friday, 22 November 2019, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult has been made a life member of the Child Cancer Foundation.

The charity is very important to Mayor Boult and his wife, Karen. They became involved more than 30 years ago when Robert Strain, the three-year-old son of Mayor Boult's motor racing mechanic Marty Strain and his wife Jackie Strain, died from cancer.

"Seeing our close friends having to cope with this utterly devastating situation affected Karen and I a great deal. Since then the Child Cancer Foundation has been very dear to our hearts," Mayor Boult says.

Child Cancer Foundation Chief Executive Robyn Kiddle says Honorary Life Membership awards are given to people who have been nominated for their "unselfish support and service" to the charity over a lengthy period of time. The award has been given to just 21 people since the first award was conferred 26 years ago.

Mayor Boult's involvement with the board of the Child Cancer Foundation dates back to 1992 when he became chair of the Otago-Southland Child Cancer Accommodation Trust which, with the Cancer Society, built and ran accommodation in Dunedin for the families of children undergoing cancer treatment at Dunedin Hospital. When treatment services were moved to Christchurch, the sale of this property helped fund the existing Ronald McDonald accommodation in Christchurch and Auckland. While chairing the accommodation trust, the Boults also facilitated the purchase of a holiday house in Arrowtown so the families of children with cancer could have a break.

Mayor Boult joined the Child Cancer Foundation's national board in 2010, initially as chair of the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee and then as board chair. When the foundation's Family Place in Christchurch was made unusable by the earthquakes, Mayor Boult, then chief executive of Christchurch International Airport, provided office space at the airport for the foundation's Christchurch-based Family Support team. He also enabled the international departure lounge at the airport to be used for a major fundraiser to rebuild the charity's Christchurch premises.

Ms Kiddle says, due to Mayor Boult's business and community connections, specialists volunteered their time to help resolve the Child Cancer Foundation's post-earthquake insurance and zoning issues, and the charity's Christchurch Family Place was rebuilt for a subsidised cost.

"Jim has been a passionate and dedicated supporter of the Child Cancer Foundation for decades. With a high degree of business acumen, Jim has shared his knowledge and skills with the board in a direct, but inclusive, manner that has seen a significant lift in the overall governance ability of the organisation.

"In a nutshell - it is Jim's leadership qualities, his desire to make a real difference for the children and families by leveraging his community connections, and his objective approach to the Child Cancer Foundation's challenges and issues that has made him stand out."

Mayor Boult says he was humbled to be nominated for the award by his peers, all of whom make a generous contribution to the organisation.

"To me, the Child Cancer Foundation is much more than a charity that Karen and I donate to. It's doing something for people facing possibly the worst time of their lives. Giving some real, practical help when it's vitally needed.”

The award will be conferred by the Governor General at a ceremony at Government House during the next year.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:


SPECIAL GUNS FOR FOREIGN SECURITY:


MORE ARMED POLICE:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 